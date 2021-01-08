| -2.4°C Dublin

Damien Duff departure an unwanted headache for Stephen Kenny and the FAI

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Republic of Ireland coach Damien Duff (left) is stepping down from manager Stephen Kenny&rsquo;s staff (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Just when he thought the noise had died down and he could focus on planning for the World Cup qualifiers in March, Stephen Kenny has been dealt an unwanted headache with the decision by Damien Duff to step away from his role as part of Kenny's backroom staff with the senior Ireland team.

Having endured, and survived, a very testing year in 2020, from his sudden elevation to the throne of Irish football in April to that run

of eight games without a win and the worst run of form for the Republic's senior side since 1971, Kenny had hoped to get a clear run
at things to prepare for a trip to Belgrade in March, the first of many tests on the road to Qatar 2022.

