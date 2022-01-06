Cyrus Christie linked with move abroad after Fulham manager Marco Silva says he is free to leave

IRELAND international Cyrus Christie has been linked with a move to Spain or Italy after his club, Fulham, told him he was free to leave in the transfer window.

The 29-year-old is under contract with Fulham until the end of the season but has not played a league game for them since August 2020, with just one outing in the League Cup this season while he spent last season on loan to Nottingham Forest. Boss Marco Silva has confirmed that Christie is not in his plans and that has sparked interest, with reports that Spanish side Elche and Serie A outfit Bologna are keen.

"It’s normal that he wants to play. From the beginning of the season he knew my opinion about the situation," Silva said.

“I started the season with five right-backs and this is not normal in a squad. I decided in that period what they will be. I expect a player like Christie wants to play more and that’s a normal thing. Anything we can do to help him as a club and as a manager we will do because it is a normal decision for him to want to play.”

A key figure in Martin O'Neill's Ireland side, Christie was capped just twice by Stephen Kenny last year, both times against Qatar.