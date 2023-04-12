Croke Park dropped from Ireland’s joint Euro 2028 bid as Aviva Stadium and Casement Park make the cut

Croke Park is no longer part of the joint bid to host Euro 2028. Image: Sportsfile.

Croke Park has been dropped from the Britain and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028.

The GAA had approved the use of Croke Park and a renovated Casement Park for the joint campaign between the football associations of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to stage the European Championships.

Both venues were included along with the Aviva Stadium on the initial proposal of 14 stadiums that was drafted last November.

It needed to be whittled down to 10 ahead of today's UEFA deadline for formal submissions and Croke Park has missed the cut with the Aviva and Casement Park retained - even though the latter project requires considerable investment and faces a race against time to come to fruition.

It’s understood that the Aviva Stadium will have six games in the competition if the bid prevails, with provisional plans of four group games, a round of 16 tie and a quarter final.

Independent.ie also understands that there are several factors guiding the decision, in particular concerns about having two stadiums in a reasonably small city.

London (Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) will be doubly represented but the other designated options are spread across Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow with one facility selected in each location.

In addition to that, bid competitors are working off soundings from UEFA that full stadiums would be better from a commercial perspective than larger venues where doubt surrounded the ability to fill it.

While Wembley (90,652) is in line to host the latter stages, all of the other avenues aside from Casement Park (34,500) and Cardiff (73,952) are in the 50,000-60,000 territory which is viewed as optimal.

Group stage games in Croke Park (82,300 capacity although seating requirements would lower it) were identified as a potential concern in the event that unglamorous fixtures ended up there.

The decision to stick with a 24-team tournament as opposed to expansion to a 32-team event also puts less pressure on the organisers.

There was also a natural political will to have Northern Ireland represented with Casement Park, despite the question marks hanging over that project.

UK government backing will be required to make that vision a reality - there's a novel aspect to funding from Westminster helping to build a GAA ground - but it remains possible Casement Park will fall short.

Stadiums can be changed at a later date if projects meet with difficulty. The only rival bid is Turkey, where there is more than one stadium in that situation.

However, it's by no means guaranteed that Croke Park will step in as a reserve for Casement Park.

The FAI were hopeful that a substantial Irish contribution to the project would give them strong lobbying potential for automatic qualification in the event that UEFA were open to offering multiple places to hosts.

While it's believed that taking Croke Park out of the equation will only reduce the number of games in the Republic by one, the FAI now appear to be on a pretty equal footing to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in terms of their input.

In an in-house interview posted on the FAI social channels this afternoon, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill indicated that there will be two places available to the five nations.

"We saw how fantastic the support was in the game against France recently and to replicate that in a major finals tournament in the third largest event in the world but be extraordinarily special for everyone," said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

"There's no absolute guarantee of that. We know there are two spots available in relation to qualification but that's all part of the bid process that we discuss with UEFA as they review our bid in the coming months."

For now, the priority will be winning the event, but there are issues lingering that will need to be resolved if that scenario comes to pass.

The official communication from the FAI outlining the bid made no direct reference to Croke Park but did reference the thinking on having one stadium per city.

"The Aviva Stadium is rightfully recognised as a world-class venue with a proven track record in delivering major events," said Hill.

"From a football perspective, just look at the atmosphere for the recent Euro 2024 qualifier against France and we can only imagine what it would be like if Ireland were to play a Euro 2028 fixture there.

"The Dublin Arena as it is known in the bid is the home of Irish football, it is a stadium we are proud of and one we will gladly show off to the world in 2028 as a showcase of Ireland’s rich football history and sporting heritage.

"In all major bid processes, you start with a short list of stadia, and this is whittled down to a final agreed list in order to give the bid the best chance of success and reflects the streamlined nature of the tournament.

"This bid started with 14 Stadia, and we now have our agreed final 10 which have been submitted. The Bid, with the exemption of London, is based on a ‘one city, one stadia’ principle and together we believe the list offers an array of superb stadia from across the UK and Ireland."

The proposed host cities and 10 stadia across the five partner Associations are (gross capacity order):

London - Wembley Stadium (90,652)

Cardiff - National Stadium of Wales (73,952)

London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

Manchester - City of Manchester Stadium (61,000)

Liverpool - Everton Stadium (52,679)

Newcastle - St James' Park (52,305)

Birmingham - Villa Park (52,190)

Glasgow - Hampden Park (52,032)

Dublin - Dublin Arena (51,711)

Belfast - Casement Park (34,500)