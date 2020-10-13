Cristiano Ronaldo withdraws from Portugal squad after testing positive for Covid-19

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed.

The 35-year-old is said to be "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation", with no further positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match against Sweden.

The PFF confirmed in a statement: "Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

"The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade."

PA Media