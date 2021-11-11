Crawford’s glowing praise for Nathan Collins as he backs defender to nail down place in Ireland team

Irish Under-21 boss Jim Crawford has backed Nathan Collins to be a big player for Ireland’s senior team against Portugal tonight, if Stephen Kenny calls on the Burnley centre-back to replace the injured Andrew Omobamidele.

“I’d have no fear about Nathan Collins going into the Portugal match if he’s the man Stephen turns to,” said Crawford before taking his team’s final training session prior to playing Italy in a Euro-21 qualifier at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow night (ko 5.30pm).

“I’ve worked with Nathan for a long time, he’s played some crucial games for us at Under-21 level and I’ve worked with him in the emerging talent programme, he’s been outstanding there and won’t let anybody down if he plays tonight.

“I know Nathan will nail down a place with the senior team in the long-term.”

Crawford’s only injury worry is full-back Lee O’Connor who tweaked a muscle in training yesterday, but the Ireland manager expects him to be fit for the match.

“For me it’s a stronger Italian team than we faced in the last Under-21 campaign,” admitted Crawford. “A lot of their players are in their club first teams now, whether in Serie A or Serie B. They have some really accomplished, technical players. But it is fantastic for us as players and a management group to gauge ourselves against them.”





Ireland could do with getting all six points from tomorrow’s showdown with Italy and next Tuesday’s game against Sweden, also at Tallaght. But Crawford admits four points would be a decent return and would keep his team right in the qualifying hunt with four more qualifying matches, two at home and two away, still to come in 2022.



