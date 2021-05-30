Crawford admits Ireland new boys had 'baptism of fire' in defeat to Switzerland

Jim Crawford admits that the new faces in his Ireland U-21 side had a "baptism of fire" as the Republic were well beaten by Switzerland in the opening match of a three-game friendly tournament.

A goal in each half gave a highly-rated Swiss side a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland, who now regroup to face Australia in Marbella on Wednesday. Players like Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Lewis Richards (Wolves), Festy Ebosele (Derby County) and Ryan Johansson (Sevilla) started to claim their first U-21 caps, a steep learning curve, Crawford admits.

"It was a baptism of fire for them, playing against opposition like this, they will have learned a hell of a lot from the game," Crawford said.

"I just felt the first 20-25 minutes we were slow with our passing, sloppy with our passing at times, but once we got a hold of their shape we started to open them up.

"They are a very good team, Switzerland. They are in Pot 2 for a reason, they are highly-rated in Europe. We knew it was going to be a challenge and that's why we wanted the game, to test the players.

"I think it took us 20-25 minutes to get hold of their shape and formation of play, when we did get to grips with that we did get hold of the ball and I thought we were comfortable towards the latter stages of the first half and created a couple of chances in the meantime but then we conceded a goal from a set piece which was from a poor clearance.

"A lot of our messages pre-camp was that a team like Switzerland are excellent on the counter-attack, they scored their second goal from a counter attack and caused us problems on numerous occasions. It's something that we need to tighten up on when we play against Australia and Denmark."

With Bohemians pair Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons joining the squad after club duties on Saturday, Crawford will ask the players to go again on Wednesday.

"The message would be to keep your head up, there were some really good passages of play that they can be happy with," he said.

"We will be showing them those passages of play and also the areas where we can improve, I have every faith in the players that I have here, we showed some snapshots of some fantastic play so it's now to get a more consistent way of playing, positivity and creation at the top end of the pitch, we have players who can do that, like Louie Watson, and I thought Tyreik Wright was excellent, Brian Maher in goal made a fantastic save in the second half, his positioning and his distribution is excellent."