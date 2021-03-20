Conor Hourihane the latest injury doubt for Ireland ahead of World Cup opener against Serbia

Stephen Kenny is waiting on news about the wellbeing of Conor Hourihane after the Ireland midfielder limped off in the first half of Swansea's derby game with Cardiff City on Saturday evening.

Hourihane is expected to be a big part of Kenny's plans for Wednesday's crunch World Cup qualifier with Serbia in Belgrade.

But the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder only lasted 18 minutes of the Championship encounter, a development which casts serious doubt on his prospects of travelling.

Kenny is already planning without Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy, Adam Idah, Harry Arter and Jack Byrne and has doubts over Caoimhin Kelleher, James McClean, and Aaron Connolly.

