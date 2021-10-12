Conor Hourihane points to ‘a lot of hard work still to do’ after Aviva win

Conor Hourihane believes that the in-form striker Callum Robinson has proved to be the answer to Ireland's goal-scoring problems after his hat-trick delivery made it five goals in two games.

And the Sheffield United midfielder also claims that the injection of fresh faces, especially Andrew Omobamidele and Jamie McGrath, has given the Republic's side a "springboard" to challenge Portugal and Luxembourg in the final two qualifiers and end a testing campaign on a high.

Robinson became the first Ireland man to net a hat-trick in six years, since Robbie Keane's feat against Gibraltar, and Hourihane sees signs of real potential form the West Brom man.

"It's a big boost for the squad. The one thing since I came into the squad was the lack of goals," said Hourihane of Robinson, who had scored just once in his first 20 games and has now found the net five times in a week.

"Shane Duffy gets his head to a few, but Callum has had a fantastic week and hopefully he can be that player for us.

"There is a lot of hard work still to do, we are only meeting up again in 3 weeks time, we have tough games to come at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg, but it's a great springboard.

"It has been a fantastic week, we have taken big steps forward. We've not had the results we wanted but the performances have been getting better, we are playing in a certain way, we have to keep building.

"It's about persistence, with what the manager wanted. He kept a clear message, he stayed with his beliefs, we kept working hard, kept believing in what the manager wanted. Over the last few camps we haven't got the results, it's easy for the confidence to go.

"You believe you are close, we had a penalty tonight, we haven't had a penalty in I don't know how long, a bit of luck seems to be going for us."

Hourihane praised the recent arrivals on the Ireland scene and feels that it's now a battle for some to get back into the squad.

"Andrew Omobamidele has been hugely impressive, Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jamie McGrath. They can play the way the manager wants to play, they are comfortable on the ball, they are like sponges, taking on messages, they have taken their opportunity.

"Over the time I have been here we have struggled for players to come through, it was the same old faces, but we now have the impetus of fresh, young players who can play the way the manager wants to play.

"It's brilliant, fantastic, the players who came in tonight and did well, we have people not in the squad, people at home like Alan Browne, the more numbers the better, the stronger the squad is for everyone, you are always on your toes, there is no complacency as there is always someone breathing down your neck."