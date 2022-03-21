Conor Hourihane insists Ireland braced for battle with ‘brilliant’ Belgium squad

Conor Hourihane is pictured during an Ireland press conference at the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Conor Hourihane expects Belgium to put on a show for the Dublin crowd next week even though they come for a friendly with a weakened squad.

Belgian boss Roberto Martinez has opted to travel for Saturday's friendly in Lansdowne Road without key names like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku as they have all been given a break from international duty, offering fringe players a chance to prove their worth to Martinez ahead of the World Cup finals.

But while the Belgians' second string will still pose a threat, Hourihane believes that the momentum behind the Irish side, and the prospect of a full house, will encourage the Republic for the battle ahead.

"I’d say they’ll be alright. They’re pretty exciting, a fantastic squad. With a few out, they’ll have lads chomping at the bit ready to go. They’ve world class names," Hourihane says of the Belgians.

"Belgium will go into this game as red hot favourites. We’ll have to go about our business and be well prepared, hopefully put in a positive performance and see what the result is.

"There’ll be a fantastic crowd there and a great buzz to see the Aviva full. The crowds in the last couple of camps were fantastic so hopefully we can put in a good performance first and foremost and see what way the results go," he added.

"We’ve two games in front of us. I know they’re friendlies but we’ll be competitive and want to get positive results. Everybody can look to the summer after that.

"We don’t know what’s confirmed for the summer, obviously with the Ukraine situation, but first things are good performances and results against Belgium and Lithuania to keep up the momentum. Whatever will be in the summer and we’ll be ready."

QPR coach John Eustace, newly-appointed to the FAI staff as a senior coach under Kenny, trained with the squad for the first time today and while Anthony Barry, who defected to the Belgian setup, will be missed, Hourihane welcomes the new arrival.

"It’s no secret that Anthony was fantastic. When he first came in, he was a breath of fresh air. He had great ideas and the way he coached was great," says Hourihane.

"He was at Chelsea and you’re not a bad coach if you’re at a top club like Chelsea. They’ve won a few trophies and he’s been heavily involved. He was very impressive in his time here, put his stamp on the group and was brilliant.

"He’s gone to Belgium and we have to move. Hopefully John coming in can give us a few different ideas, along with Keith who is brilliant."