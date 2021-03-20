Conor Hourihane and Callum O'Dowda the latest injury doubts for Ireland ahead of World Cup opener against Serbia

Stephen Kenny is waiting on news about the wellbeing of Conor Hourihane after the Ireland midfielder limped off in the first half of Swansea's derby game with Cardiff City on Saturday evening.

And Callum O'Dowda's prospects of making the trip to Serbia also look remote after he left the pitch in tears after sustaining an injury in Bristol City's reverse against Rotherham, with the winger only just having returned from a lengthy absence.

Hourihane was expected to be a big part of Kenny's plans for Wednesday's crunch World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

But the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder only lasted 18 minutes of the Championship encounter, a development which casts serious doubt on his prospects of travelling.

Kenny is already planning without Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy, Adam Idah, Harry Arter and Jack Byrne and has doubts over Caoimhin Kelleher, James McClean, and Aaron Connolly.

Hourihane has been in good form lately and was firmly in Kenny's plans while he is a fan of O'Dowda who was sidelined from December to March with a hamstring issue.

The squad are assembling in Manchester across the weekend before flying on Monday.

