Conor Coventry hoping to build on first West Ham start

Ireland U-21 cap Conor Coventry says he was determined to make the most of his opportunity with his first-ever start for West Ham in the Europa Conference League last night, and he wants to stay in the side for the second leg of their Euro battle with Viborg.

The 3-1 win was his fifth appearance for West Ham's senior team, but his first start, coming just days after he made his Premier League debut as a sub in the loss to Manchester City.

“I was buzzing. I just really wanted the opportunity to play and just obviously for it to be here at home was even better. I really enjoyed it. It was a tough test, but yeah, I really loved it," midfielder Coventry told the club's website.

“I did alright! There are still a lot of things I can improve on, and I think there were some nice passages. I thought I did OK, but I'm not happy with that and I still have a lot more I'd like to do. I’d love to play again next week, so we’ll see what happens.

“It was an enjoyable night. I think we played a good side. They really like to play and you could see they had a good structure about them, so it's important we got the win.

“Obviously, it's a bit of a banana peel up here and it was really important to have got the win and now we've got to finish it off over there. Most games you’d take being two goals up at half-time.

"We could have defended the goal a bit better and obviously we didn’t want to concede like that, but it’s a good start I guess. We’ve got a bit to do, and we’ll be focused," added the 22-year-old, a key figure for the Ireland U21 side for their European Championship playoff against Israel next month.