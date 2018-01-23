Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has signed a new two-year contract with the FAI.

CONFIRMED: Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill signs new deal with the FAI

The news was confirmed on the eve of the draw for the UEFA Nations League is Lausanne, Switzerland.

O'Neill agreed to stay on in October prior to Ireland's World Cup playoff defeat to Denmark, but that deal was a verbal agreement - not a written one - which left a void for the manager to freely speak to other clubs. The 65-year-old Derry native is expected to discuss his recent courtship with Stoke and the other offers he has received when he meets media in Switzerland next week.

Roy Keane and the rest of O'Neill's backroom team will also remain in place for the Euro 2020 campaign. O'Neill's representatives met the FAI's legal team to iron out the contract on Monday.

BREAKING: Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain on as Ireland manager until 2020! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/T6exC7gQhN — FAIreland (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018 The extension also includes the management team. Roll on the UEFA Nations League draw tomorrow! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/z9wmWRsnsa — FAIreland (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018 Ireland are one of 12 countries in League B of the Nations League (there are four leagues, from A to D) of the new Nations League (which replaces the traditional friendly games). There will be four groups of three teams, so we will face three from: Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic or Turkey.

If Ireland win their Nations League group, they will be promoted to League A and standings from the Nations League will define the seedings for the draw of the Euro 2020 qualifiers proper. Ireland's next game is a friendly against Turkey in Antalya on March 23.

Online Editors