Harry Arter is not in Martin O'Neill's finalised Ireland squad for this Thursday's Nations League match with Wales.

Confirmed: No Harry Arter in Ireland squad as doubts emerge over his immediate future with Ireland

As exclusively reported yesterday on Independent.ie, Arter has chosen not to join up with the Ireland squad and his immediate future with the Boys In Green is now in doubt.

Arter is taking time out of the Irish set-up following an altercation with assistant coach Roy Keane during the summer.

Shane Long is also out with foot injury, leaving Jon Walters as Ireland's only fit striker going into Ireland's first Nations League clash and the friendly in Poland five days later.

Scott Hogan (groin), Robbie Brady (ankle), James McCarthy (leg) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are all on the missing list.

Arter, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his Sligo-born grandparents, has represented Ireland on 13 occasions since making his senior debut against England in June 2015 and he played a key role in last October's memorable 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Wales in Cardiff.

Martin O'Neill confirmed last week that Arter was involved in a heated bust-up with Ireland assistant manager Keane during the last Ireland get-together in June. Independent.ie understands Arter's decision not to join the panel is directly linked to this incident.

"I'm not denying there hasn't been altercations," O’Neill told the Daily Mirror last week. "But the situation has definitely been defused and it's just part of things.

"In one of the particular arguments, the two lads - Roy and the particular player - were actually in agreement about the same thing but it took them time to realise it.

"Roy has been a big supporter of Jon (Walters), for instance, as he is particularly close to one of the Burnley coaching staff and is always keeping Jon’s end up, but I can't say there wasn't an altercation - absolutely."

The Arter news comes after Declan Rice confirmed he wanted more time to consider where his international loyalties lie after approaches from England manager Gareth Southgate and the English FA.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)

