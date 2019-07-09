CONFIRMED: Ireland will play world champions USA in the Rose Bowl this August

Ireland will play world champions USA in their first match of a victory tour on August 3 in the iconic Rose Bowl, it has been confirmed.

As first reported by Independent.ie, it will be the USA's first game as world champions following Sunday's 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Lyon and a big coup for women's football in Ireland. Kick off will be 7pm local time (3am Irish time).

Ireland will travel Stateside for five days for the marquee clash on August 3. The venue, the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena in northern LA, has a capacity of just over 90,000 and has hosted the Super Bowl five times.

The friendly against Ireland will kickstart a national victory tour for the USA with 50,000 expected to attend, according to Rose Bowl Operating Company general manager Darryl Dunn.

"The RBOC has the opportunity to host an international soccer match with U.S. Soccer on August 3rd," he told the Los Angeles Times. "The attendance for this event is expected to be approximately 50,000."

Ireland captain Katie McCabe said: "It's a great opportunity for us to be asked to go over to play the USA. It will be great preparation for us to test ourselves against the best in the world ahead of our European Championships campaign. Also, it will be good to get the squad back together after not having seen each other in a while. It will all help towards getting us ready for the game on September 3."

FAI General Manager Noel Mooney added: "To play the greatest team in women's international football in the Rose Bowl in front of a huge crowd is going to be a great test for our team but we have confidence that Ireland can compete well and hopefully dampen the party mood there a little with a big performance and result.

"We may or may not have our new manager in place but we believe that this will be a great experience for the squad and they will do themselves proud.

"We are really looking forward to the European Championships Qualifiers kicking off in Tallaght against Montenegro on the 3rd of September. Playing the USA, back-to-back FIFA World Cup winners is quite a game for us and will hopefully be a help in our aim of competing ourselves in the UEFA European Championships in England in 2021."

The FAI are currently on the lookout for a new boss following the surprise departure of Colin Bell recently.

