Concern for World Cup star as video shows Linda Caicedo put hand on chest before collapsing to the ground

Colombian star forward Linda Caicedo, an 18-year-old cancer survivor, put a hand to her chest and voluntarily dropped down to the ground during a video of a Women’s World Cup training session posted to Twitter on Thursday by a Colombian media outlet.

But she appears to be OK.

The same outlet, DSPORTS, later posted a video of Caicedo up and juggling a ball, captioning the video “With Normality” and “Linda Caicedo trains alongside her teammates.”

Caicedo, who scored in Colombia’s opening 2-0 win over South Korea, will be needed for Colombia’s group-stage match Sunday against two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany. A win would guarantee Colombia a spot in the knockout round.

A draw or loss would keep Colombia’s fate unresolved until the final matchday of the group stage.

In an interview that the Colombia Football Federation sent to media after 11 p.m. Thursday, the team’s trainer, Andrés Gómez, told media that the team’s medical staff evaluated Caicedo. He did not elaborate on when the evaluation was done, so it's unknown if it was after the training.

“The report was positive,” he said, later adding, “we found it good.”

He was not asked about her status for the Germany match and did not specifically address it. A Colombian Football Federation communications staff member did not respond to inquiries about the situation on Friday.

Caicedo’s goal against South Korea made her the tournament’s youngest goal scorer so far.

At the U-17 Women’s World Cup last year, Caicedo captained Colombia to a runners-up finish and finished in a three-way tie for most goals in the tournament.

When she was 15, Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. By that time she had already debuted for the Colombian senior national team as well as for pro team América de Cali.