Limerick's players may not have been paid of late but they have certainly not been reluctant to pay their dues.

Limerick's players may not have been paid of late but they have certainly not been reluctant to pay their dues.

Conan Byrne's deadly double inside four minutes enough as Saints see off battling Limerick

Their players shrugged off all worries in Inchicore, as if liberated by the distraction of actually playing football, which they did quite well for an hour.

They led for 77 minutes before half-time substitute Conan Byrne scored twice within four minutes to prevent his side slipping to a record eighth successive league defeat.

Killian Cantwell hit the bar in the final minute. So close, yet so far. And so they left down-hearted not despondent if this spirited showing is any indication.

They had deserved their lead, a penalty dispatched by former Saint Billy Dennehy in the 16th minute past Brendan Clarke, one of two Shannonside refugees from the beleaguered club.

Goalkeeper Clarke had returned to his home-town club who had endured troubles of their own during the day.

The decision by the Dublin City Council to reject the club's proposals for the development of the St Michael's Estate space across the road had cast a pall. The club, unsurprisingly, will strenuously appeal.

In doing so, they have indicated they will increase the number of units beyond 500 and, answering a prime argument of the council, their proposal will not result in any delay in providing the housing.

Viewed through a narrower prism, the home supporters would also be now worried that the potential failure of their plans might lead to their chief financial engine – Garrett Kelleher – to somehow decide that even his undying loyalty may not be worth the endless expense any more.

Remaining in their spiritual home could, at some time in the future, prove too much of a burden for even him to carry.

Limerick have already returned to their spiritual dwelling in the Marketsfield but the fervour and goodwill, marked occasionally by crowds nearing 5,000 during their promotion run, has dimmed significantly.

Now the crowds barely breach 500, their players have joined Bray in issuing strike notice after the non-payment of wages and, even if they avoid relegation this season, they are resigned to a part-time future in order to avoid full-time extinction.

Their next deadline is August 3 – for Bray it is next Wednesday – and both clubs remain on stand-by to carry out a potentially devastating walk-out.

Speaking before the game to eir Sport, Fran Gavin insisted the FAI had not bailed out Bray Wanderers during the week when their previously unpaid wages were mysteriously remunerated and also criticised the PFAI's involvement in the ongoing crisis.

“The leadership of the PFAI and their behaviour left a lot to be desired,” said the FAI's director of competitions.

“It did not help the situation in trying to come to a resolution. I'm personally disappointed with how they reacted.

“We're there to solve the problem and that's what needs to be done, not create a media circus.”

Limerick have argued too of some heavy-handedness from the PFAI and, to their credit, none of their officials have gone to ground even though their locality's goodwill and cash-flow has.

And, even with Bray playing across town as if unsure when their next wage may arrive, their status in the top flight looks a little more precarious this morning.

Only a thousand punters paid in last night; three days earlier, 5,000 did so to watch Newcastle breeze through a pre-season friendly.

ST PAT'S ATH – Clarke; Madden, Leahy, Desmond, Bermingham capt; R Brennan, Clifford (J Lennon h-t), K Brennan (Byrne HT), Clarke; Markey; Keegan (Byrne 75).

LIMERICK – Holland; Cantwell, Wearen, Brouder, B Dennehy; O'Sullivan, Murphy, Duggan capt (Morrissey 82), Fitzgerald; Maguire, Ellis.

REF – Sean Grant.

Online Editors