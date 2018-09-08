Comment: Stop fretting about footballers switching allegiance - people are raised to be multi-national these days

It is hard not to have sympathy for Declan Rice. He started off playing for a team as a relative unknown, enjoying being a professional and wondering where it would take him. Suddenly it appears that the manager he plays for is yesterday’s man, the side itself is losing to opponents it would ordinarily have expected to beat - what is more, there seems like a much better option elsewhere. No wonder he is having second thoughts. But that really is enough about West Ham.

The Republic of Ireland’s latest international waverer has picked at an old wound in international football, his request that Martin O’Neill leave him out of the squad for the two most recent games while he considers his future a prelude to the usual fury. It certainly is a messy outcome with three caps already for Rice and the suggestion that a change of agent might be responsible for putting the idea in his head. That said, Gareth Southgate also admitted that he spoke to the 19-year-old about an England career, although stopped short of promising him anything.

The notion that nothing with England might be a better option for a young London-born footballer with an Irish grandfather than something with Ireland, is probably the most hurtful part of it all for English-born players who dedicated themselves to the latter. You can see why Mark Lawrenson or Kevin Kilbane say Rice should never play for Ireland again but it is not a solution to the awkward question of multi-nationality, which is what so many of these young footballers need.

A sensible piece of advice for Rice would be to play no international football for at least 12 months. It would allow the more radical fringe to simmer down and it might give him a better idea of where he stands as a potential England footballer relative to the competition. Realistically he is always likely to be borderline, which is why Southgate was non-committal. If Rice was the Anglo-Irish equivalent of Raphael Varane, he would be picking his own suite at St George’s Park.

The issue with the next generation of young footballers is that, when it comes to multi-nationality, they have been raised to be both or more. It is a different, more enlightened world when it comes to culture and nationality, with club academies committed to recognising the diversity of the major cities from which most top young players come from in their programmes. You can be English and Irish, or English and Nigerian, or English and Jamaican. It is not just that these children can be both, it is that they have, throughout their lives, been encouraged to be so.

In international football they get one nationality change. Up to their first Under-17s Fifa-endorsed competition players can represent as many nations as they like – and then after that first official game they can switch allegiance once. Rice has not switched yet and - having not played a senior competitive game for Ireland - both options are feasibly still open. Jack Grealish, the last English-born Irish hope has used his up which is a pity because were he ever to decide that his England switch was a mistake he might be surprised how forgiving football can be in a different time, under different circumstances.

England’s junior teams are naturally full of gifted multi-national players. The Arsenal teenager Mark McGuinness, who has had injury problems for the last 18 months, played for England at junior level but has been courted by both Northern Ireland and the Republic. Vontae Daley-Campbell, Arsenal’s England Under-18 right-back has Jamaica eligibility as does West Bromwich Albion’s England Under-19 player, Nathan Ferguson. Campbell’s England and Arsenal Under-18s team-mate, the goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could play for Nigeria – and there are many others.

Of course, international football is about belonging but it is also about opportunity and no player should be afraid of that. Pitching yourself at the right level is crucial, and unless the sense of belonging outweighs all other considerations then why should a young player not pick the best option for his career? The national associations themselves are just as ruthless in the process.

Wales’ aggressive scouting has landed them Ethan Ampadu, the 17-year-old English-born Chelsea midfielder who looked so assured on Thursday night against the Republic of Ireland, a country for whose Under-21s his father Kwame played. Bournemouth’s David Brooks, in the same Wales team, played for England and Wales junior sides in the same summer. Two of Scotland’s Under-21s XI that beat Andorra are English-born. None are out to cause offence to one nation or the other – they are just trying to plot the best career they can.

Sometimes a player’s career can surprise even him, which is most likely what happened with Rice who, when he was released by Chelsea as a 14-year-old Irish junior international, probably never envisaged the current impasse. Sometimes a player can surprise his representative nation, and no-one is any doubt that if Wilfried Zaha was still up for grabs now, Southgate would be on the phone offering him whatever he wanted to play for England: Steve Holland’s golf buggy, Greg Clarke’s drum kit, Martin Glenn’s infinity pool* (*some of these items may be imagined).

The 16-year-old Celtic prodigy Karamoko Dembele has played for both England and Scotland at Under-15 and Under-16 level to which the only response is: wise move. Born in London, raised in Govan with Ivorian heritage he received good advice from whoever told him to test them all out for size. After all, if by the time he is 21 he is only good enough for Brechin City, no-one will give him a cap out of sympathy.

Both sides are playing a game, with the national associations applying pressure to the players they believe will be most useful and letting those they can do without move on. As long as the rules allow it, modern players will move to the option that suits them best, either emotionally or for the benefit of their career. The key is not to take it personally.

Online Editors