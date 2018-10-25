Comment: Seamus Coleman has been Ireland's most stable force in a chaotic year

If Ireland's management team Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane need living proof that the leadership model has evolved since their respective glory days, they merely look across their dressing room to understand that times have changed.

If Ireland's management team Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane need living proof that the leadership model has evolved since their respective glory days, they merely look across their dressing room to understand that times have changed.

The persistent presence Seamus Coleman around the Ireland squad for games he has played no part in over the last 18-months has served to cement the perception that this unlikely leader has, in fact, emerged as Ireland's most stable force amid the chaos of the last 12 months.

At first glance, this humble sportsman who has helped to put his hometown of Killybegs on the map during his decade in the Premier League with Everton lacks most of the qualities you would associate with a captain, yet Coleman is a captain whose role in the Ireland squad has became more significant at a time when vivid cracks have been evident in so many other areas.

Unassuming and rarely seeking the limelight, Coleman has quietly become a key man in an national team set-up lacking the traditional structures that bond a dressing room together, with the absence of an assistant manager who acts as a buffer between the players and the man at the top exposed in recent weeks.

As O'Neill openly admits, Keane's role in his set-up is to act as a figure of inspiration rather than confidant to players and intriguingly, Coleman has started to fill a communication void missing in the Ireland chain.

When Harry Arter looked to end his stand-off with Keane after their infamous spat that led to him dropping out of the Ireland squad in September, the Cardiff midfielder did not reach out to O'Neill or the FAI for help and instead contacted Coleman in a bid to begin the process of conflict resolution.

His presence in the Ireland side suggests the captain's influence on proceedings had a positive impact, with Arter not alone in confiding in a player who has accepted the responsibility of his leadership role with real dignity.

Like Robbie Keane before him, Coleman has inherited the Ireland armband primarily because he is the best player in the team and in the opinion of former Liverpool skipper Graeme Souness, captaincy has ten on a revised importance in recent years.

Long gone are the days when inspirations captains controlled a dressing room for managers who relied on his senior players to instil discipline and set standards, with Tony Adams, John Terry and Keane himself among the last of that breed of born winners.

Souness was a Liverpool leader raised in an era when tackling was defined in a more brutal manner, with the Sky Sports pundit suggesting that Premier League and international managers are now operating in a transformed environment.

"There is a lack of leaders in the game, but maybe that is the case with life in general," declares Souness. "People are reluctant to take responsibility these days, but I'm a big believer that you cannot have a successful football club without strong senior players who are ready to stand up and be counted.

"In every work place, relationships change between the work and their bosses. Are people encouraged to take a lead any more? Are they encouraged to go out on a limb any more? It doesn't look like it to me.

"I've never worked anywhere else than a football club, but it seems to be that things have changed a lot in recent years. Now, everyone plays it safe and makes sure they don't rock the boat, but that was never the role of a captain in my days as a player.

"In my eyes, senior players still have a role to play away from the pitch when training finished, to spend time with younger players and educate them, but I wonder whether that happens now.

"You get the impression at times, and I may be wrong about this, that a captain has become a symbolic position and doesn't have the influence over the rest of the players like I might have had at Liverpool or Roy Keane had at United in his heyday.

"Now, it feels like players train, each lunch in a very nice canteen and then head home. There is no need to organise team bonding events or golf days as someone else is hired by the club to do all that.

"Captaincy has changed, there is no doubt about it, but I still feel it's an important position if it is given to someone who takes it seriously."

Coleman certainly ticks one of the boxes Souness looks for in a skipper, as he oozes with pride every time he straps on the armband and leads his country into battle.

As Gareth Southgate highlighted with England at the World Cup finals last summer, millionaire footballers in 2018 are more willing to follow a leader when they are treated with the respect they believe they are due.

This softening of the game's moral standards may not sit well with those convinced a more traditional and combative approach can still be an effective, but times have changed and those still playing by yesterday's rules are in danger of being left behind.

Online Editors