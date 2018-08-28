Comment: Relying on English-born players is a doomed policy

They were confused by commentators so it seems apt to cite some Damien Rice lyrics when assessing Declan Rice's unexpected change of heart.

His hit song The Blower's Daughter finishes off with... "I can't take my mind off you...til I find somebody new."

If this is the end of his Ireland career, it will sting hard until another potential star emerges.

And if the FAI continues to leave itself open to heartbreak by pinning hopes on players that could have their head turned by their first love, the cycle will repeat.

We thought this story was going to pan out differently.

Rice kissed the crest, sang the anthem and used gushing language about the honour of pulling on the green shirt. English speculation was dismissed as a 'load of crap.'

In June, he spoke about how much he was looking forward to the September double header with Wales and Poland.

There appeared to be no doubt over his intentions; that's what will make the backlash even more ferocious. He locked his Twitter account yesterday; deleting it might be the better course of action.

His decision to deliberate means that future players in his shoes will always have to cope with the paranoia that they might defect.

Attaching the same suspicion to Rice because of what happened with Jack Grealish seemed desperately unfair on the West Ham youngster but the scepticism has been justified.

The fear is real in a climate where the English FA know that the changing profile of the Premier League means they cannot afford to let any player go easily.

It's difficult to enter into deep analysis of the mind of a 19-year-old. Rice's world has changed dramatically in the 16 months since he was called in to join the senior group in Fota Island off the back of one Premier League outing.

He was integrated into the Ireland camp and made to feel welcome. But a player on the verge of breaking into the elite is quickly introduced to the real world.

In the summer just gone, Rice's West Ham future became the subject of transfer speculation and it emerged that he had changed agents to link up with the powerful WMG Management.

When asked yesterday if Rice's representatives might have had an input in the apparent U-turn, O'Neill tellingly replied: "I wouldn't put it past them."

The summer of 2018 also turned out to be England's best at a major tournament in a generation, with Gareth Southgate presiding over a happy camp that challenged the perception of an England dressing room riddled with cliques and a toxic atmosphere that bore no comparison with the oft-referenced spirit in the Irish camp.

Rice would have friends who got caught up in that adventure. And he might also have noted that Harry Maguire has suddenly become a £100m player in transfer speak.

At 19, Maguire was playing in League One with Sheffield United.

Rice is a ball-playing centre half who already has a considerable body of Premier League experience. He's entitled to believe he will turn out to be a better player. And, quite simply, there is more money to be made in playing for England.

Theories

The hope is that those factors aren't in the equation, but Rice has opened himself up to all sorts of theories.

O'Neill cannot be accused of taking his eye off the ball, and there is sympathy for his position as he used all three friendlies this year to blood a player who has now rejected the opportunity to play in a competitive match.

It's hard for the FAI to take the moral high ground, though, much as they have invested a lot of time and energy into Rice.

Their counterparts north of the border would say the same about the Derry-born players who played at underage level for Northern Ireland armed with the knowledge that a call from the Republic was their primary ambition.

Ultimately, they could not control what happened once the FAI showed an interest. In this equation, the Abbotstown authorities are the vulnerable ones.

It is damning that the only regular Irish Premier League performer under the age of 26 was born in another jurisdiction. That situation simply has to change.

England's efficiency and strength means that unless you find players with absolute certainty about their allegiances - Kevin Kilbane and Gary Breen are the two outstanding examples - the only players Ireland will recruit from across the water are those deemed not good enough by the country of their birth.

Talent scout Mark O'Toole has done extremely well to identify Rice and others, yet there is a limit to what can be achieved when player production is outsourced.

The encouraging aspect of Ireland's U-17 campaign earlier this year was the homegrown profile of the squad.

Former FAI employee Stephen Finn tweeted some interesting numbers yesterday on the underage squads. Last season, 14 out of the 23 players in the U-21 squad were born outside the island of Ireland but one of those, Ronan Curtis, grew up in Donegal. For the U-19 side, the tally was 10 out of 38. At U-17 level, it was a heartening two from 28.

Admittedly, those figures also tie in with a trend of promising Irish players dropping off once they reach a certain age, while at U-21 level there has been a tendency to take a chance on English-born individuals subsequently proven to be nowhere near good enough.

That is a flawed approach to development and the hope is that the promising group of mid-teens can stay the course.

It's a process that is tied in with the underage national leagues and strengthening the League of Ireland because the future will be bleak at senior level without addressing areas that were neglected.

For too long, we've been winging it. That is justifiable cause for anger.

