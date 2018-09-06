Comment: Has Martin O’Neill considered Ireland’s futsal players for the trip to Poland next week? 

If Wales can inflict this sort of damage on the current best Irish XI Martin O’Neill can summon, what chance have the futsal, ball-juggling, You-tubing, part-timers from Denmark got?

The dispute between the DBU and Danish stars such as Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel, who played such pivotal roles in Ireland’s World Cup exit last year, is close to being resolved. And that can only be bad news for Martin O’Neill and the Republic of Ireland.

Because based on this embarrassing result and performance in Cardiff last night, a Danish strike or elimination will be the only chances they have of succeeding in UEFA’s new competition.

The Danes, who fielded a weakened team in the 3-0 friendly defeat in Slovakia on Wednesday, could be back to their strongest for the second UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game against Wales on Tuesday night, and for a return to Dublin next month.

Gareth Bale’s absence from the crucial World Cup group in the same Cardiff City Stadium less than 12 months ago was arguably as influential on the outcome that night as James McClean’s winner. Tonight the Real Madrid superstar made his presence count. With Ryan Giggs in charge and Bale in the team, Wales are entering an exciting new adventure. Ireland are on the road to nowhere.

But it was not just Bale who dazzled in the floodlights in front of his adoring Welsh audience. Wales’ new coach Giggs, in charge for his first game on home soil, and for his first competitive match, has an array of promising young talent who play an impressive support act to the Madrid Messiah. And not all born in the Land of Their Fathers.

While Declan Rice was at home contemplating whether to sign up for his adopted country and watching this debacle and a benched Roy Keane scowl behind O’Neill, two young English-born players stood out.

With three friendly Welsh caps to his name David Brooks was making his competitive debut for his country. Brooks, a one-time England Under-21 player, had signed up while he was on the books of Sheffield United last year and then a £12 million summer move to Bournemouth followed. His wages may have changed but his commitment to Wales has not and the slight blond-haired pulled the strings in the hosts’ midfield area, finding space to the left, right or centre of Irish markers who were ghosts in their white and green kits.

And when Brooks wasn’t twisting and turning and slipping precise, firm passes to Giggs’ red army, someone else would do it. Dreadlocked Ethan Ampadu, 18, whose father Kwame played for Ireland Under-21s, has never played in the Premier League for Chelsea but he has the assurance of a veteran of 300 appearances.

Strong and imposing in the sitting role alongside Joe Allen, whose departure last October was also a game-changer, and whose pass created Tom Lawrence’s opening goal, Ampadu clearly has talent. So how have Ireland missed him?

Lawrence, a Leicester striker who has spent the last eight seasons on loan at EFL clubs, could have had a hat-trick before the break. He had to settle for one which he drilled inside Darren Randolph’s near post in the sixth minute after escaping Ciaran Clark’s attempt to mark.

Bale added to his 23 competitive goals with a sublime second in 12 minutes later, which everyone in the ground could have predicted when he gathered Tom Davies’ deep switched pass. Everyone that is apart from Stephen Ward and Callum O’Dowda, who were closest to Bale before he curled his shot out of Randolph’s reach. The Ireland keeper, who has kept five clean sheet in six games for Middlesbrough, was beaten again at his near post before half-time by Aaron Ramsey before Swansea defender Connor Roberts scored his first international goal 10 minutes after the break.

Although Shaun Williams’ neat chip over Wayne Hennessy reduced the deficit and some of the humiliation, this was a severe drubbing for Ireland which ended an impressive run of eight games unbeaten against the Welsh.

Jon Walters, who has started one league game in 2018, was battered into submission by Ashley Williams and Chris Mepham as Preston’s Callum Robinson scrapped and scampered around him. Robinson managed to play everywhere upfront while playing absolutely nowhere at the same time.

Overwhelmed in midfield, all over the place at the back, lacking penetration and presence upfront. Has O’Neill considered Ireland’s futsal players for the trip to Poland next week?

Online Editors