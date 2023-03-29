‘Coming off Twitter was the best thing I did’ – Adam Idah backs Irish U-15s after they suffered online abuse

Adam Idah says he will stand in solidarity with the members of the Ireland U-15 side who were subjected to racial abuse on social media last week.

And the Norwich City forward has also spoken of the dangers of social media and revealed he decided to remove himself from Twitter partly due to abuse he was receiving.

The FAI issued a strongly worded statement in response to comments made on Twitter about the make-up of the Irish U-15 side who played Latvia last week, the association labelling it as “vile and horrific racist abuse” with the matter forwarded to the Gardaí.

Idah, who defied injury to line out in the 1-0 loss to France in Dublin, says he was appalled to hear of that online targeting of the Ireland U-15 players who were, like him, of African heritage. He was initially unaware of the abuse as he has cut himself off from social media.

“It’s not a nice thing to see or hear, it’s an awful thing. I have experienced it myself, it’s not nice for those lads; U-15s is such a young age, it’s outrageous. You can see in the first team there is so much diversity at the moment. Anyone and everybody has a chance to play for this country no matter where you are from or who you are. You always have that chance,” Idah said.

​“All I can say to those young lads is to keep their heads up, don’t listen to what anyone says, focus on themselves and one day they could be in this team as well.”

He said he was disgusted by online comments that black players playing for Ireland were not fully Irish. “The lads know themselves they are Irish, no matter what colour skin you are, what religion you are,” he said.

“We are all here to welcome whoever. If you want to play for this badge, then you are more than welcome. They want to put in as much work as everyone else and fight for their place in the team. I stand by them.”

He said he was upset while reading posts on his Instagram feed after he played for Norwich City against Crystal Palace.

“It’s not a nice feeling and the club helped me with that, to be fair. I stand strong and I try to do the best I can to try and stop it, but people will always be like that. For us, we need to educate people a bit better, that’s the main thing. Hopefully one day we can crack down on it,” he added.

“I have been off Twitter for two or three months. I came off that. I just one day decided not to be on it, to not see all the comments. If I do have a good game, you get stuck trying to see what everyone is saying about you. You might see that one comment that’s bad. That will put you down for the rest of the day, so the best thing for me was to come off it. Pretty much all of my family have come off it as well, just to not see these comments.

“You don’t want to be seeing lots of hate all the time. It’s not nice, especially when I was injured. It’s probably the thing I was on the most. Seeing all these things, I had to come off it [social media]. And it was the best thing I did. I don’t see anything now. I don’t get too high or too down. I have that balance, and I can recommend that to most people.

“Stay away from it, it’s one of the best things I did.”

And he has added his voice to calls for more regulation from social media companies on how people set up accounts.

“I don’t think anyone has a right to be saying things like that on things like Twitter. There should be an identity check when you do set up these social media things. That’s the main thing. Every company should know who is on their app. These things shouldn’t be said,” he added.