Colombia beat Jamaica to set up Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash with England

Colombia 1 Jamaica 0

Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates after the match as Colombia progress to the quarter finals of the World Cup

A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women's World Cup quarter-final.

The captain's 51st-minute strike sent Colombian fans into delirium at a packed Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and ensured they will battle England for a place in the last four.

What had been a testy and physical clash up to halftime exploded into life after Usme's breakthrough, with both teams attacking furiously.

Jamaica's 'Reggae Girlz' had chances to level the match but bowed out swinging, having reached the knockout phase in their second World Cup.