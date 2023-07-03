Claire O’Riordan hoping to use World Cup as shop window after Celtic exit

Claire O'Riordan during an Ireland training session at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland international Claire O’Riordan will use this month’s World Cup finals as a stage to secure a new club after Scottish champions Celtic confirmed that she was leaving the club.

The Limerick native, who was last week named in the Irish squad for the World Cup finals, only joined Celtic last year after a stint with German club Duisburg, but after one season with the Parkhead club she’s on the move.

"Celtic can confirm that Claire O'Riordan will depart the club after spending last season in the Hoops. Thank you for everything, and all the best in your next venture!” the club said in a social media post today.

O’Riordan had previously played for Wexford Youths before moving to Germany.

Her exit means that of Pauw’s 23-strong squad, a number will travel to Australia as free agents on the hunt for a club.

Last month Ruesha Littlejohn was released by Aston Villa while Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh were let go by Brighton.

This week, England coach Sarina Wiegman told her players that she wanted any contract issues or transfers finalised before her squad departs for Australia and New Zealand.