Citizenship rules pose FAI dilemma

The emergence of Manchester City's Liam Delap - the son of ex-Ireland international Rory - has not gone unnoticed in these parts.

But Stephen Kenny has cautioned that the FIFA's changing rules on citizenship and eligibility have to be taken into consideration in any discussion. This was the broader point raised by Kenny in response to queries about Irish-qualified Leeds attacker Patrick Bamford who had previously rebuffed approaches from Mick McCarthy.

Kenny did not want to discuss Bamford's situation because he hasn't spoken with the player, but said the issue was clouded when Bayern's Ryan Johansson was told he couldn't play for Ireland because he did not hold an Irish passport while playing for another country.

"It didn't matter if your grandfather was Irish if you didn't have citizenship," said Kenny, before noting FIFA's intention to relax rules on switching for players under the age of 21. "A lot of the players that people assumed qualified didn't qualify," he said.

