Ciaran Clark to make injury comeback for Newcastle in Carabao Cup

Ciaran Clark is in line to feature for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ireland international Ciaran Clark will take a step towards full recovery from his injury problems when he lines out for Newcastle United in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Clark has been sidelined since February, when he sustained an ankle injury in a Premier League game against Arsenal. That injury forced him to miss the restart of the Premier League and he was also unable to make the Ireland squad for the Bulgaria/Finland double-header in the Nations League.

But manager Steve Bruce says he plans to try out Clark (30) in Tuesday's cup tie at home to Blackburn, a boost for the player who is keen to revive his international career under Stephen Kenny.

"Ryan Fraser will make his debut. Ciaran Clark, who hasn't played for a long time, will play and there's some players who need a game but the squad is big enough to make those changes and let's hope we can get through to the next round," Bruce said today.

"We'll take it seriously but the competition this year is condensed by seven weeks so we'll play more games. I have a squad and I will make changes but when I look at the strength we have I still expect us to try and get through."

Bruce also praised the impact which debutants such as Jeff Hendrick made in the season opener, a 2-0 win at West Ham.

"When you sign the personalities we have done along with the ability they have - I'm delighted they've come into the club and they gave everyone a lift at the right time," Bruce added.

Online Editors