Ciarán Clark puts his future to one side to keep focus on Sheffield United’s promotion bid

Ireland defender Ciarán Clark says he will put to one side any talks about his future until the job of getting Sheffield United into the Premier League is complete.

Clark is in the last year of his contract with Newcastle United but as he has not played for the Magpies in 15 months and has spent this season on loan to the Blades, he is certain to become a free agent in the summer as Newcastle will not offer him a contract extension.

Compatriot Jeff Hendrick is also a Newcastle United player on loan to a Championship side, Reading, but he has another full season left on his deal.

The 33-year-old has played only a bit-part role in the Blades’ success this term with only seven league starts as they chase automatic promotion, and while they may offer him a deal to stay on, Clark is ignoring that for now.

"I have been promoted with one club, hopefully I can get promoted with another one,” he says. “I am not thinking about that (club future) now, I have focused on training and seeing this season through and in the summer I will see what happens from there.

"I haven’t spoken to anyone [at Newcastle] and I am happy with that. I am not bothered, I am concentrating on this season, getting the season finished off and hopefully it will be a good one at the end of it. I take each game, each week, as it comes, that’s all I can do.

"I have enjoyed my time here, everyone in the building is top class, I would be [happy to stay on] but I am focused on the next few games.”

Clark was last capped in the 1-0 defeat at home to Luxembourg in 2021 when he started in defence alongside Séamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea and he has not featured in an Irish squad since the 4-1 win over Qatar in Hungary also in 2021.