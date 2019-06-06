Christian Eriksen will 'have a good game' - Denmark boss Age Hareide's warns Ireland his star man is focused

Denmark boss Age Hareide insists that star man Christian Eriksen will be fully focused on his job with the national team against Ireland tomorrow after a difficult week for the Tottenham man.

Denmark boss Age Hareide insists that star man Christian Eriksen will be fully focused on his job with the national team against Ireland tomorrow after a difficult week for the Tottenham man.

Eriksen has spoken of his agony at missing out on a Champions League win with Spurs in Madrid, and after arriving in the Danish camp in midweek, having been given some time off to recover from the final, he has stated his desire to leave Spurs.

Real Madrid are the most likely destination, though that deal could be in doubt if the Spanish side secure the signing of Eden hazard, and Eriksnen's future is the talk of the sports media in England and Denmark.

But Hareide says that Eriksen will have his focus back for the clash with Ireland.

Denmark manager Age Hareide

"I think the best way to recover is to have a good game. If you have a good game after a disappointment, you tend to get over it in a quicker way, so I think that is important for him," Hareide said today.

"I don't speak to the players about their club situations. We have a good relationship with the players and it would be a 'mix up' if I try to talk about that. I have to concentrate on the national team.

"Christian loves to play football and I think his focus is on that. He also loves to play for Denmark and that is the main thing for me," added the Danish boss.

Online Editors