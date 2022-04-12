Chloe Mustaki set for competitive debut for Ireland against Sweden as Vera Pauw makes three changes

Chloe Mustaki will make her competitive bow for Ireland in tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg against Sweden as manager Vera Pauw makes three changes to the side which walloped Georgia last time out.

The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and worldwide on the RTÉ Player, kicking off at 17:30 Irish Time (18:30 local time).

Mustaki was player of the match in the Pinatar Cup loss to Russia in February.

Shelbourne’s Mustaki, who has overcome lymphoma and a cruciate ligament injury, will slot in as an expected left wing-back, with Pauw opting to put Megan Connolly in the troublesome left centre-back slot.

The two other changes from the Georgia game sees Jamie Finn restored to replicate her right-back role from the reverse fixture against the Swedes in Dublin last October, replacing Jess Ziu.

Up front, Heather Payne makes her expected return ahead of Kyra Carusa.

The Swedes demolished Georgia 15-0 last weekend and make four changes to their side, two of them enforced with Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldal and Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo ruled out with Covid symptoms, albeit both trained yesterday and tested positive.

They have also made an expected goalkeeping switch, with Hedvig Lindahl supplanting Jennifer Falk.

Ireland go into their fifth game in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers as they take on Group A leaders Sweden on Tuesday evening in Gothenburg.

Vera Pauw's squad are currently second in the Group - 11 points behind Sweden with a game in hand. Sweden require a single point to secure qualification to next year's tournament.

“This is the kind of game that we want to be involved in and one that we must experience if we are to achieve our goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup,” said Pauw as kick-off loomed ahead of her 20th match in charge.

“We are going into a full stadium to play the second-highest ranked team in women's football, so we have no option but to raise our game.

"We have prepared as best as we can within the timeframe that we have been given. We have four difficult qualifying games to go in our Group and we feel ready to take on those challenges.



“Sweden is up next and we fully respect their quality. We know that we will have to adapt to their game as they are second in the world.

“We hope to continue the good form that we have shown in recent games and compete as a team against this massive team.

Sweden – Hedvig Lindahl; Amanda Ilestedt, Linda Sembrant, Magdalena Eriksson; Hanna Glas, Hanna Bennison, Caroline Seger capt, Jonna Andersson; Lina Hurtig, Kosovare Asilani, Stina Blackstenius.

Ireland - Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly: Jamie Finn, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Chloe Mustaki; Lucy Quinn, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

Referee - Iuliana Demetrescu