Chiedozie Ogbene’s progress shows the pathway for all Irish hopefuls

John Egan could see early on that there was something special about another Cork lad who was a newly arrived team-mate.

It took the rest of the world a lot longer to note the emergence of Chiedozie Ogbene, the player who has made a mockery of his status as a footballer from England’s third tier to burst onto the international scene with a strike rate – three goals in his six caps – that others can only envy.

Now an established international player with 67 Premier League games on his CV, Egan knows all about heartbreak and being a late starter. The defender suffered a broken leg before his senior career had even taken off, and was 24 before he won his first cap.

So he’s thrilled to see how Ogbene has taken a similar route to make himself into a name that’s much talked-about. There was no great chase for Ogbene’s signature when he joined Brentford from Limerick in 2018, but Egan, already on the books of the London club, spotted something early on.

And for Egan, Ogbene’s path from the League of Ireland to lower-league struggles, and now being able to score classy goals against the best-ranked team in the world is one for others to follow.

“Everybody’s route is different and no two routes are the same,” says Egan, who had to leave behind a Premier League life with Sunderland to claw his own way up the leagues.

“There are a lot of factors to harp on about. From Chieo’s point of view, if you look at his route, he worked really hard and never stopped believing in himself and that’s what you have to do. You have to keep trying to improve in football as there are a lot of good players out there who want to take your position. Wherever you are, you have to keep trying to improve and when you get a chance, be ready to take it.

“We were actually at Brentford together, I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chieo was about when he came into the squad. He has been a breath of fresh air, on and off the pitch, he’s a special person, really humble and hard-working. He came in, got his chance, grabbed it with both hands and it’s fair to say his performances have been unbelievable since he’s come into the team. Another goal on Saturday will only do him the world of good, for his confidence, he is a real top man and has shown everybody what a top player he is.

“At the time, Brentford obviously had a lot of quality players so it probably took him a bit longer than expected to get his chance. I remember coming into the training ground at Brentford in the morning and he was always there, working hard on his own and then staying after training to work hard on his own to improve his game.”

Cork boys Egan and Ogbene would only play together twice for Brentford, and career paths verged. Egan was on the up, sold on to Sheffield United, while Ogbene never started a league game for the Bees before they offloaded him to Rotherham in 2019.

“He obviously didn’t break through like he wanted to at Brentford but, as a footballer, sometimes you need a chance to play games and he went to Rotherham and played loads of games and managed to get into the Ireland squad. Everybody can see how well he’s doing here. He has improved loads but he was always destined to go on and do well,” added Egan.

The pair are likely to face each other in the Championship next term, assuming Rotherham get promoted and Ogbene stays on. How would Egan cope with him? “I’d probably have to foul him as he’s a handful for any defender. Hopefully he keeps going in the right direction and keeps his confidence up and continues to play really well for us.”

With defenders Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea and Jimmy Dunne all eager for game-time at senior level, Egan may be rested for tonight’s battle with Lithuania, but Egan is enjoying the fact that Kenny’s side appear to have come through the hard times of the previous 18 months.

“I suppose when results are going bad, that comes with the territory,” Egan said.

“Obviously being inside the squad and being a part of it, you knew it was going to take time. You wanted to win right now, but you knew that what we were trying to do, it doesn’t happen overnight. But if you see the progress we have made since then, it has been unbelievable. To be fair to the manager and the staff, they stuck to doing things their way and they have improved us a lot as a team and as players. You can see in our performances in the year since then how much we are improving and how much we are getting better. Especially with all the young players who have been blooded as well. I think there is a really exciting future for Irish football and it’s a really enjoyable squad to be a part of at the moment.”