| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chiedozie Ogbene’s progress shows the pathway for all Irish hopefuls

Long road to the top for former Bees men but John Egan is thrilled with progress of fellow Corkonian

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene during the 2-2 draw with Belgium last weekend at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Ogbene Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene during the 2-2 draw with Belgium last weekend at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene during the 2-2 draw with Belgium last weekend at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Ogbene

Ogbene

/

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene during the 2-2 draw with Belgium last weekend at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

John Egan could see early on that there was something special about another Cork lad who was a newly arrived team-mate.

It took the rest of the world a lot longer to note the emergence of Chiedozie Ogbene, the player who has made a mockery of his status as a footballer from England’s third tier to burst onto the international scene with a strike rate – three goals in his six caps – that others can only envy.

}

Most Watched

Privacy