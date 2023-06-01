Chiedozie Ogbene to miss Ireland’s Euro double-header as Ryan Manning ruled out ‘for personal reasons’

Chiedozie Ogbene is injured and will miss the Euro double header

Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece, while Ryan Manning was selected but misses out for ‘personal reasons'.

Rotherham’s Ogbene was battling to recover from a hamstring problem but has run out of time despite reporting for a training camp in England last week to seek treatment.

Medics have concluded that the game in Athens tomorrow fortnight will come too soon for a player who is out of contract this summer, with Stephen Kenny expecting the winger to land a decent move.

Manning is also a free agent after a fine season with Swansea but was unable to take his place in the squad.

“I had a couple of conversations with Ryan and it's just he wasn't available for selection,” said Kenny, who clarified there was no personal issue and said Manning will be available later in the year.

Celtic’s Liam Scales – who has been on loan at Aberdeen – has benefited from Manning’s unavailability with Kenny referencing his ability to play on the left of a back three.

Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane and Shane Duffy all miss out, with the latter losing his place because of an inactive club campaign.

Peterborough's Jack Taylor is the only uncapped member of the panel, with his match sharpness after a role in the League One play-offs helping his case. Middlesbrough's Darragh Lenihan is back after a disappointing play-off defeat to Coventry.

Injury-doubt Jeff Hendrick is listed along with Alan Browne, who is on the recovery trail from a medial ligament problem. Jayson Molumby received an injection in his hip last week to facilitate his participation.

Mark Sykes is named as a defender, which indicates that he is ahead of Millwall's Danny McNamara and Shamrock Rovers' Neil Farrugia in the wing-back pecking order with Séamus Coleman out. Matt Doherty is expected to play even though he's been starved of game-time with Atletico Madrid.

Kenny admitted that the situation is a concern while stressing that the Dubliner does have the advantage of being in regular training right up until the group convenes.

Preston’s Tom Cannon misses out because he was absent from last week’s training camp in England, which was viewed as an opportunity to integrate him into the squad.

Kenny is hopeful the English-born frontman will link up with Jim Crawford’s U-21 squad for a three-game trip to Austria.

“It's an important game for us,” said Kenny.

“We like Tom – I think he's done terrifically in the short space of time he's been at Preston, I've been at Preston a lot and seen him – so he can link up with the U-21 team for the three games in Austria and be on standby for us.”

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).