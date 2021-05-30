Chiedozie Ogbene is blazing a trail with Republic

Nigerian-born Chiedozie Ogbene is hopeful he can be a role model for players of his background as he targets an international debut for Ireland in the coming week.

Ogbene moved to Ireland when he was seven years of age with his family settling in Cork and the talented all-rounder played GAA with Nemo Rangers in tandem with his burgeoning soccer career.

He only committed to professional football at 18 when he started to really make an impression at Cork City although it was actually a subsequent spell with Limerick that paved the way for a move to England.

The winger now plays with Rotherham and long-term admirer Stephen Kenny drafted him into the squad for the ongoing training camp in Spain and the friendly games with Andorra (Thursday) and Hungary (Tuesday week). Ogbene would be blazing a trail by representing Ireland at senior level having been born in Nigeria.

Read More

He has been joined in the squad by a number of Irish-born players of Nigerian heritage such as Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele and the uncertainty around the intentions of Tallaght-born West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko has highlighted that Ireland may face a different type of eligibility saga in the coming years with underage squads packed with players from multicultural backgrounds.

“Personally I am very happy that it’s diverse,” said the 24-year-old who suffered an injury interrupted campaign that was a factor in Rotherham’s unsuccessful attempt to avoid relegation.

“I grew up in Cork. I see myself as an Irishman but obviously I am Nigerian by birth and I cannot forget that so I’m happy that it’s diverse. It’s clear that everyone is together and that’s the main thing. We all have one goal and we’re trying to learn football and do well for the nation, for the Republic, and get the results we can.

“I’m sure there are many players who grew up in Ireland and were born somewhere else and are obviously having trouble with their decision. I want to create a pathway for them to show that if you live there you get these opportunities.

“My father is hardcore Nigerian but he was grateful to be recognised. Republic of Ireland is a big nation with so many talented players and to be considered and to be called, honestly, I am honoured to be here.”

The speedy Ogbene was a midfielder on the GAA field, and there was disappointment when he opted to go another way. But he followed a familiar path by using the League of Ireland to propel himself to a higher level and he has seamlessly settled into the Irish group with a heavy representation of either Corkman or ex-LOI players.

“I played GAA from the age of 10 and I left it quite late really,” he said, “I think I was around 18 and I had to make a decision if I was going to take a career in soccer or football as I call it or play GAA and I played football because it was something I really wanted to play.

“A lot of people told me I was talented at GAA, I was a midfielder, and obviously with my pace and my stamina I was able to get by a lot of defenders. They were very disappointed but I am sure Nemo are very happy for me with where I am now.

“I feel like I am doing very well. Stephen made contact with me a few times. We had to do some documents and, personally, I was quite shocked when he called to say he was looking to take me on board. International football is something I have dreamed about so to be here is truly a blessing.”