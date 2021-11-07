Chiedozie Ogbene injury fears ease as Jason Knight returns to full fitness to give boost to Stephen Kenny

STRIKER Chiedozie Ogbene has been given the all-clear to link up with the Ireland squad in Dublin ahead of the World Cup double-header after an injury scare.

The 24-year-old, who impressed in last month's international games, was a concern when he was taken down under a heavy challenge and then substituted early in the second half of Rotherham United's FA Cup clash with non-league Bromley on Saturday, with initial fears of a possible broken leg.

The defender in question was sent off for the challenge on Ogbene and United boss Paul Warne opted to take him off, but the manager confirmed after the game that Cork lad Ogbene is fit. "It's no injury, I was going to make subs anyway," Warne said after the 3-0 win.

"I didn't know if that would have knocked the stuffing out of Chio a little bit. At the time we were a little bit worried, we didn't know if he had broken his leg, fortunately he didn't. Their player did lose control and it was a red card, it wasn't a drama and I think Chio enjoyed taking the longest possible walk back to the dugout, it felt like we were witnessing his testimonial, but we got through injury-free."

Another boost for manager Stephen Kenny was the sight of Jason Knight completing the 90 minutes for Derby in their 1-1 draw at Millwall, Dubliner Knight back to full fitness after a thigh injury had sidelined him for two weeks. Ireland U-21 cap Festy Ebosele (19) marked that game with his first senior goal and manager Wayne Rooney had praise for the former St Joseph's Boys player.

"Festy has got the ability to cause teams problems. If he keeps working and keeps improving he can be a big player," Rooney said. "Festy is difficult to play against - he is raw, quick and strong," said Rooney, happy to see Ebosele effortlessly move from his usual full back role into a more attacking position.

"He will make mistakes on the pitch, we know that, he is a young player but I thought he was very good, always a threat and it was a nice finish from him as well. I was really pleased for him because he has put a lot of work in.

"I spoke to Festy at the end of last season, he was playing at right back. I just felt with his attributes he can be very dangerous playing higher up the pitch.

"So we spoke to him and watched videos with him, and have done a lot of work with him trying to make him a more attacking player. I think you have seen it in teams with Michail Antonio at West Ham and Adama Traore at Wolves changing positions."