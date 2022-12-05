Chiedozie Ogbene hoping that Ireland opportunities will translate to strong club form

IRELAND striker Chiedozie Ogbene believes that being asked to meet the demands of international football will bring out the best of his career.

The Rotherham United man is back in training with his club, after a bout of international duty last month and then a well-earned break, ahead of the resumption of the Championship season next weekend. Ogbene added more caps to his CV in the clashes with Norway and Malta and he used those matches to add to his experience.

"It was our final test before European qualification and it was a good test for us," Ogbene told Rotherham United's website.

"I was delighted to get two appearances with my country, it's always a privileged moment for me, to come on for 20 minutes against Norway and start the game in Malta, to lead the line against Malta was a special moment for me.

"International football is the highest level so you play with the best players in the country, you get a feel for what it's like if you want to step up mistakes are more crucial, you just have to be focused 24/7. I'm not saying you don't have to be focused in the league, you might be fortunate to get away with a mistake but at international level you will get punished. To play under that kind of pressure is where players evolve," added the Cork lad.

"I had a week off while the [Rotherham] boys were in Cyprus, I used four days to go to Paris, just to recharge the batteries and went back to see my family and friends. The break was good from a team point of view, we had a lot of tired legs.

"From a team point of view I think the break has been good to regenerate as a group and to recharge mentally as well as physically.. And it was good that I got to see my family and friends who I don’t see often, to enjoy being alive."

Used mainly as a wing back last season, Ogebene has been deployed in a forward role this season and he insists he's adapting his game with more eyes on the strikers.

"I am enjoying it, it’s a different role and the responsibilities as a striker are different to a winger or wing back. I’ve learnt to adapt quickly and I’m enjoying it and it’s a position I want to improve on, my job is to stretch the game, to get midfielders involved in the game but it's an position I want to be better in, to learn how to be in front of goal, to be composed, as a winger you might feel like you have so options but as a striker, your decision is to score goals for the team, it's about decision-making," he says.

Currently in 16th place in the table, promoted side Rotherham resume league action on Saturday at home to Bristol City.

"We came into this season not thinking 'just to survive' but to get as high as possible and that's why we are doing so well, we see ourselves as a Championship team. We have to take it game by game. It was a big win against Sheffield United then to go away to Luton and draw, I’m sure these are games people didn’t expect us to get a result.

"But we believe in ourselves. We just need to go out there with our chests high and play the game we want to play," he added.