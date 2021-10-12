Shane Duffy walks the pitch before the international friendly against Qatar at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has given the nod to Chiedozie Ogbene and Caoimhin Kelleher to start in this evening's friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

Exciting Rotherham forward Ogbene, who scored his first Ireland goal on his competitive debut against Azerbaijan last Saturday, will line up alongside Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher, who will be making his first full international debut.

Kelleher becomes the first Liverpool player in 13 years to start an Ireland game.

Enda Stevens and Conor Hourihane return to the starting line-up, with Shane Duffy taking over the captaincy from his central defensive partner John Egan.

STARTING XI | Ireland v Qatar



Kelleher & Ogbene handed first starts for Ireland as Hourihane, Stevens & McGrath also come into the starting XI



Ireland under the lights at the Aviva Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd

The full team is: Caoimhin Kelleher; Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy (c), John Egan, Andrew Omobamidele; Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Jamie McGrath, Chiedozie Ogbene; Callum Robinson.