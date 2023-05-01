Chiedozie Ogbene an injury concern ahead of Ireland’s June Euro double header

CHIEDOZIE Ogbene is a concern for Ireland’s Euro qualifiers next month after he suffered a hamstring injury while playing a role in Rotherham’s success of securing their Championship status.

A 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough in their final home game of the season means that the Millers go into the season finale, away to an already-relegated Wigan next week, with the threat of relegation staved off.

Ogbene, who is a free agent in the summer and expected to move on as clubs in England and further afield have been scouting him, started against Boro but had to come off after 18 minutes. Stephen Kenny’s medical staff will contact the player and the club’s medical team to assess his fitness and availability for the June games against Greece and Gibraltar.

Ogbene’s situation is complicated by the fact that he will be officially out of contract when the qualifiers come around but the Ireland boss, already facing the prospect of being without Alan Browne, Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson, will be eager to see Ogbene involved.

"In the first half everything went wrong against us, Cheio Ogbene, fouled and then a hamstring but we got that little bit of luck that we lacked in the last couple of weeks, it went in our direction,” said manager Matt Taylor, who also lost Derry native Shane Ferguson to injury in the first half, after a win over a Boro side who had already made sure of a place in the promotion playoffs.

"That’s our season in a nutshell, Cheio is starting to break through and is brought down, it was a muscle injury as opposed to an impact injury, then Shane with his groin, that’s what this level has done to these players but it simplified our job as I couldn’t make more changes and I am so pleased for the group,” added Taylor, who called Georgie Kelly from the bench for the final 20 minutes of the Boro win.

"Winning today and staying in the league will strengthen the belief that we have, from the fans to the players to everyone involved with this club, to keep wanting to be involved with Championship football.”