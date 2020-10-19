Charter change just the ticket for Irish boss Pauw

Weeks before Covid-19 problems beset Stephen Kenny's recent preparations, Vera Pauw was plotting her own preventative measures against the virus.

The Dutchwoman is around long enough to retain perspective and so legislated for a long shutdown when her Ireland side contested what turned out to be last competitive international fixture across Europe in March.

That win in Montenegro kept Ireland top of their Euro qualifying group, a lofty perch she deemed unrealistic to maintain given the presence of Germany in the pool, but completing the campaign itself became the most pressing matter.

So concerned was the veteran coach that she advocated UEFA blitzing the remaining qualifiers in one country, mirroring their approach to the Champions and Europa League latter stages.

Pauw opted to assemble her squad for last month's visit to the Germans on enemy territory.

"By not bringing the players to Dublin, it avoided 40 flights. We don't take any risks that we can avoid," she noted.

Hence trekking to Ukraine for the penultimate and most critical qualifier raised the alert level. Based outside of the European Union and with a rising case count, Pauw sought assistance well above the norm. The 24 players will again gather in Duisburg today before flying by charter to Kiev on the eve of the game.

Insulating players from the outside world didn't prevent the men's squad suffering Covid-related issues for their trip to Slovakia but the move does constitute a first for a women's squad.

Their minimum target is a draw, sufficient to claim a play-off spot and one step closer to a first ever major tournament in 2022.

"We couldn't even certify with the ministry if the Covid case numbers in Ukraine were correct.

"The risk of contracting the virus is so big from having to travel in a normal airport and queuing up with other passengers.

"I requested the charter and the FAI management said: 'We have to make this happen'. If we are driving towards gender equality, this was the necessary moment to do it."

Katie McCabe, meanwhile, geared up for the week with a stunning goal from a free-kick as she opened the scoring in Arsenal's 6-1 win over Tottenham in the Women's Super League yesterday.

Indo Sport