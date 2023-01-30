Charlton line up loan move for U21 cap Gavin Kilkenny

Gavin Kilkenny in action for Ireland against against Mattia Viti of Italy during the European U21 Qualifier last june. Photo: Sportsfile

Irish midfielder Gavin Kilkenny will today end his loan nightmare at Stoke City by agreeing a move to Charlton Athletic.

Dubliner Kilkenny joined Stoke on loan from Bournemouth at the start of the season but the loan did not go to plan as he started just one league game, with four appearances in all, the most recent in August. He was an unused sub for Sunday’s FA Cup win over Stevenage but that was his last involvement with Stoke and Charlton are now in line to secure his services until the end of the season on loan.

Meanwhile, former international Mark Kennedy is trying to bring Ireland underage cap Sinclair Armstrong to Lincoln City on loan from QPR. The teenager made his 19th appearance of the season for QPR in the weekend loss to Hull City but Rangers are eager for him to get more experience with a loan move in the offing, and Lincoln are among the clubs competing to sign Armstrong.

Shrewsbury Town have ruled out a cut-price exit for ex-international Aiden O’Brien. The 29-year-old has yet to score in eight appearances for the League One side in an injury-scarred season and he is reportedly keen to move on for family reasons but Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill says bids to date have fallen short.

“A few clubs have been in for him and been cheeky with things. We are not about to have the mickey taken out of us,” he said.