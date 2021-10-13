The contract situation for Stephen Kenny should be pretty straightforward right now. Unless he suffers a catastrophic November, then only an act of idiocy from the FAI board stands in the way of the Dubliner getting the chance to lead Ireland into the Euro 2024 campaign.

To say this is not to definitively state that Kenny’s double-header win proves beyond all doubt that he is the man to bring Ireland to a major tournament. But it’s worth finding out if he is the answer, with the evidence of the eyes pointing to steady improvement and a dressing room buy-in to what this management team are trying to achieve.

The argument for ripping it up and starting again is almost devoid of credibility at this point, and that’s a belief that is shared in influential corners of the FAI boardroom where lists of alternative candidates proposed have drawn derision rather than excitement.

Football is a volatile game and the extremes generated by the Kenny experiment has emphasised that point. It has certainly got people talking about the team again but there was a general acceptance across the last month that the mood and volume of people in the Aviva Stadium for the friendly with Qatar would be informative.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and coach Keith Andrews celebrate after the international friendly match victory over Qatar at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and coach Keith Andrews celebrate after the international friendly match victory over Qatar at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

While ticket promotions did help the attendance, it doesn’t explain the sell-out crowd. Make no mistake about it, if the turnout was closer to 15,000 than 25,000 then it would have been seized upon as evidence of apathy, a reason for the FAI to roll the dice and go for a quick hit to fill the stadium next March.

In recent months, we’ve even had arguments proposing the appointment of Roy Keane as Ireland manager, a somewhat odd suggestion given the age profile of an Irish dressing-room with emerging players at a delicate stage of their career and the older ones survivors of the era where Stephen Ward’s Whatsapp painted a damning picture of perception.

Hiring Keane would be entertaining, in the same way that sending a fox into a henhouse might be from the outside without necessarily being healthy for internal morale over the longer term. It would be great for the game if Keane returned somewhere, but it’s hard to think of a less suitable gig.

Much of this is Delaney-era thinking from Delaney-era facilitators, the reliance on the short-term fix for a shot of adrenaline because of a chronic lack of belief in the virtues of patience. If relentless transfer speculation is dopamine for the club fan, half-arsed ‘next manager’ lists drawn up by bookmakers are an Irish football equivalent

It’s increasingly becoming apparent that it’s out of touch with the mood on the ground, where the lust for change seems to be restricted to a shouty minority. Granted, it has also led to an over-sensitive response to constructive criticisms of Kenny from ex-players, with the touchiness perhaps drawn from the belief that a certain cohort had the knives out at a suspiciously early stage of the game.

Outside the bubble of generalised pieces about the ‘camps’ in the Kenny debate, there’s a public who are happy to part with their cash to go along with the ride and see what happens. They aren’t thinking about Videogate or the seating on the plane to Slovakia.

Portugal’s visit next month would be a draw in any circumstances with Ronaldo there but it would take a fairly extraordinary bashing in November to stop those who enjoyed the destruction of Qatar from coming back again.

Unquestionably, the footfall to the stadium is important for the manager, but that angle is actually weighed in Kenny’s favour right now. In the aftermath of the grim defeat to Luxembourg in March, FAI board chair Roy Barrett – a big supporter of the manager – said Kenny’s future hinged on seeing progress from there to the end of the year.

There has been speculation that other members of the board see it differently, feeling that a third place finish would be important even though that’s beyond Ireland if they lose to Portugal and Luxembourg win in Baku.

While Kenny could do with a win in Luxembourg to sway doubters, the significance of the game will be proof of lessons learned rather than the position in the table in the aftermath.

A board tasked with responsibility to know their strengths should have the nous to read the room. Packie Bonner does have knowhow but attempts to portray the Italia 90 hero as a harbinger of doom for Kenny may have put the new independent director in an uncomfortable position. Former team-mate Liam Brady said yesterday that Bonner’s influence has been “exaggerated.”

Bonner was in Portugal last month with fellow new appointee Gary Twohig, but there is no suggestion they witnessed a camp in disarray. Instead, they were present for a match that hinted at a positive work in progress.

Kenny’s only misstep on Tuesday was to make public his target of a Nations League group win next year, a bold claim before knowing the opposition. But all the signs point to the Dubliner being in situ when the draw takes place in Switzerland in December.