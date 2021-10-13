| 11.1°C Dublin

Cards stacked in Stephen Kenny's favour to lead Ireland into Euros campaign

Daniel McDonnell

Only a catastrophic November or a loss of logic at FAI board level can block extension

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny shakes hands with Callum Robinson as he leaves the pitch on being substituted during the international friendly win over Qatar at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

The contract situation for Stephen Kenny should be pretty straightforward right now. Unless he suffers a catastrophic November, then only an act of idiocy from the FAI board stands in the way of the Dubliner getting the chance to lead Ireland into the Euro 2024 campaign.

To say this is not to definitively state that Kenny’s double-header win proves beyond all doubt that he is the man to bring Ireland to a major tournament. But it’s worth finding out if he is the answer, with the evidence of the eyes pointing to steady improvement and a dressing room buy-in to what this management team are trying to achieve.

The argument for ripping it up and starting again is almost devoid of credibility at this point, and that’s a belief that is shared in influential corners of the FAI boardroom where lists of alternative candidates proposed have drawn derision rather than excitement.

