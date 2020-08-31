Caoimhín Kelleher drafted into Ireland squad for Nations League games

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will join up with Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has been drafted into the Ireland senior squad for the Nations League double-header against Bulgaria and Finland.

The Cork native had been in Belfast on a training camp with Jim Crawford's Under-21 squad, their preparations for upcoming Euro qualifiers disrupted by the cancellation of a planned friendly away to Slovenia next week.

But when Kieran O'Hara, a free agent since his summer release by Manchester United, was ruled out due to injury, Stephen Kenny opted to promote Kelleher from the U21 panel.

Kelleher and Bournemouth's Mark Travers will offer cover for first-choice keeper Darren Randolph.

Dara O'Shea and Sean Maguire were also called up for senior duty having been excluded from the original squad. The Irish squad fly out to Sofia on Tuesday morning ahead of Thursday's behind-closed-doors game.

Online Editors