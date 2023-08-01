Canaries want AC Milan to pay full €15m price for Ireland’s Andrew Omobamidele

Norwich City have told AC Milan they will need to meet their valuation for Andrew Omobamidele if they want to sign the €15m-rated Ireland defender.

Reports in Italy in the last 24 hours have strongly linked Milan with Omomamidele. The Serie A club are in the market for a defender following the move, on loan, of centre-back Matteo Gabbia to Villarreal while veteran Simon Kjaer has been linked with a move away, after reports that the Danish international has been frozen out.

Milan’s chief scout Geoffrey Moncada has been tracking Omobamidele for some time and Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset claimed today that Omobamidele is being considered by Milan, but while Norwich have valued the player at €15million, Milan have indicated that they will offer only half of that amount.

Milan are currently in the USA on a pre-season tour but hope to have transfer business wrapped up for the start of the league season in three weeks’ time.

Norwich recently claimed that they had rejected an bid in January for Omobamidele which would have been a record fee for the club.

“We turned down an offer in January for Andrew Omobamidele which was bigger than what we sold Ben Godfrey for to Everton,” City chief Stuart Weber said in May, adding that the Canaries did not need to sell now.

"We're fortunate as a club that how we've run it, how we've tried to run it, is to make sure that we don't have a gun against our head. Sometimes we choose to sell the player, because it's the right thing maybe to reinvest in the squad."

Omobamidele started 27 league games for City last season and served as club captain for a spell, but missed Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers in June due to injury, though he is now back to full fitness.

He has played a role in their pre-season programme, appearing for the last 30 minutes as a sub in a weekend friendly win over Olympiacos while compatriot Shane Duffy, a summer signing from Fulham, started in defence.