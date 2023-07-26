Canada struggling to rekindle Olympic flame ahead of Ireland showdown

Canada's Christine Sinclair during training in Perth this week. There's growing speculation that the veteran star of the Canadian team may be dropped for today's game. Photo: Reuters

The opening round of a so far t orpid Group B has been defined by the respective fortunes of a pair of stand-in penalty takers.

Steph Catley delivered the one true moment of quality in Australia’s win against Ireland, shrugging off both the absence of regular spot-kick queen Sam Kerr and the weighty hopes of a nation, as the co-hosts’ Sydney stutter just about eked a win.

Less than 24 hours later, Canada laboured against the Super Falcons of Nigeria but were presented with a golden opportunity to erase their struggles at almost the same time in the game, five minutes after the break.

It should have been a crowning moment for 40-year-old Chrissie Sinclair, hoping to score in her sixth successive World Cup, as she stepped up to take a penalty, with injured Chelsea midfielder Jesse Fleming indisposed on the bench.

Instead, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who had been indecently lobbed when the veteran scored the latest of her 190 (yes, 190) international goals last year, saved the effort and the Olympic champions limped to an opening draw.

“This feels like we lost,” said Canada netminder Kailen Sheridan.

It summed up a period of frustration since a famous Olympic triumph in 2021.

Albeit the warnings from Tokyo should not be ignored as Englishwoman Bev Priestman’s side prepare to meet the Irish in Perth.

If there are quibbles about Ireland’s style of play, Canada are hardly the most enigmatic of outfits but they have proved they can be successful despite their innate conservatism.

After two group stage draws at Tokyo 2021, a 2-1 win against Chile secured a quarter-final slot; they would not score from open play again.

They beat Brazil on penalties, Fleming’s spot-kick clinched the semi-final against USA, before a shoot-out success against Sweden in the final, despite missing three of their first four kicks.

Priestman, a defensive coach under Phil Neville with England, and at 37 three years younger than Sinclair, had introduced a pragmatic style and four pre-Olympic clean sheets reflected her approach.

But two years on, the goal drought continues. And, despite being hailed as dark horses, this already feels like it may be another World Cup heralding deep disappointment despite high expectations.

This is also a squad dogged by a labour dispute – they almost withdrew from the prestigious SheBelieves Cup earlier this year – while injuries and pallid form have weighed them down.

Bizarrely, Nigeria was only their fifth game of this year; they have scored in only one of them and despite their vast passing numbers last Friday (384 to 125) most of them were ineffective and lacking cutting edge.

Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Adriana Leon and Jayde Riviere came to the tournament with little or no playing time due to injuries or club selection, while star turn Fleming was omitted from the opening game to allow a calf injury to heal.

Jordyn Huitema started up front against Nigeria but, a bit like Abbie Larkin and Lucy Quinn’s final half-hour impact, Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens emerged from the bench and offered a flash of late verve.

Like the Irish duo, they are pressing for starts.​

They are also sorely missing Janine Beckie, the Portland striker whose February knee injury ruled her out of the World Cup around the same time she emerged as the figurehead in the dispute with her federation.

After reported funding cuts last spring, Sinclair tweeted “enough is enough” and said she could not represent the federation on the pitch until the situation is resolved.

The decision of the players to step back prompted Canada Soccer to threaten legal action against them.

Players said Canada Soccer threatened to “not only take legal action to force us back to the pitch but would consider taking steps to collect what could be millions of dollars in damages from our players association and from each of the individual players currently in camp”.

Beckie assumed leadership of the fraught negotiations and Priestman also threatened to quit; as is the case with Nigeria in their pay row, the talks remain ongoing and were suspended for the duration of this tournament but a deal is believed to be close.

But this tournament could be a bridge too far for an aging team which has seen precious little rejuvenation, either in substance or style, since Tokyo.

In many ways, the side are typified by its epochal figure Sinclair, who was subbed off in the 71st minute, only the second time in 22 World Cup matches she suffered such an indignity.

And yet it would be a supreme folly to dismiss either Sinclair or her country.

“I played with Sinc at Portland,” says Sinead Farrelly, even though rumours swept the Canadian press corps that the veteran may be benched for the first time in her World Cup history.

“She is just incredible. She is just an amazing woman.

“She has been able to take care of her body and know what she needs and she has always been pretty sound on that and knowing what is best for her body, asking for help.”

The two countries have met only once before, when a late goal for Canada confirmed a 2-1 victory in an exciting Cyprus Cup encounter nine years ago.

Ruesha Littlejohn scored for Ireland before Diana Matheson and, with only seconds remaining, Sophie Schmidt – a 71st-minute sub against Nigeria – narrowly edged it. Louise Quinn, Áine O’Gorman, Diane Caldwell, Ciara Grant and Denise O’Sullivan are also survivors from that game.

O’Sullivan has also faced Canada in a World Cup before, albeit at underage level. In the 2010 U-17s tournament, Ireland also lost their opening game, before facing Canada in game two and then an African side en route to the final.

“Of course, there are a lot of similarities but an Under-17 World Cup compared to a senior World Cup, it is very different,” admits O’Sullivan

“Canada have always been a very strong team, they are a very good team and have a lot of key players in their squad. It’s going to be a very tough game but one that we believe we can do well in.

“I read somewhere yesterday that there were eight players on the pitch against Nigeria that are in the NWSL, and the biggest name there is obviously Christine Sinclair.

“She is a massive player, she is a massive leader. She has scored an awful lot of goals in big tournaments. She is an excellent player.”

Whether from the opening act or delivering the final lines, Ireland will be wary of her rage against a dwindling winter’s light in Perth.