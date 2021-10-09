9 October 2021; Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Azerbaijan and Republic of Ireland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In a stadium that was deathly silent for the majority of this game, a victory for Stephen Kenny to drain the noise from this international window.



Almost inevitably, Callum Robinson was at the centre of the action, his first half brace bringing an end to the week where his vaccine views led to his goalscoring record being mocked on Liveline.

Acts on a football pitch don't really silence critics of a player's stance on public health matters but team-mates of Robinson felt sympathy for his position this week, believing he was only guilty of answering a question honestly, not realising he was about to become a poster boy for backers of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and the likes.

His efforts will help Kenny's chances of staying on for another two years, with a maiden competitive victory and the largest margin of success in a qualifying fixture since the 4-0 triumph over Gibraltar in September 2015 improving the statistical picture for the Dubliner even if it probably also enhances the frustration of failing to beat the 117th ranked side in the world when they came to Lansdowne Road.

Ireland striker Adam Idah in action against Emin Makhmudov, centre, and Hojjat Haghverdi of Azerbaijan during the World Cup 2022 qualifier at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland striker Adam Idah in action against Emin Makhmudov, centre, and Hojjat Haghverdi of Azerbaijan during the World Cup 2022 qualifier at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland made them look very average here and their manager Gianni De Biasi is expected to be toast now, although the smattering of home fans outnumbered by the ring of security around the pitch and outside the stadium looked to be beaten down by apathy rather than bogged down by anger.

The irony is that Ireland have played better under Kenny without getting the rewards they enjoyed here in the surreal surrounds of the deserted Olympic Stadium where 200 or so away fans made most of the noise and sang the name of the visiting boss.

To declare it a corner turned would be as kneejerk as some of the hysterial reactions to disappointing days in Kenny's 17 game tenure.

In truth, this was another work in progress display, with the performance not as controlled as other away matches under his watch.

There were ragged patches in the first half in particular and stronger teams would have exploited the space that opened up far too easily when the blue shirted locals attempted to thread passes from deep.

Still, with John Egan, Shane Duffy and Andrew Omobamidele all making well timed interceptions and Gavin Bazunu solid between the sticks, the visitors still had a solid enough foundation.

But it was the superior invention in attacking areas that won the day, ultimately, a welcome statement in light of the chronic goalscoring problems of recent years.

Robinson's double gave Ireland a first two goal lead in a competitive game on the road since Martin O'Neill's victory over Moldova five years ago to the day.

Regretting the failure to score four or five is a novel problem.

Set pieces or crosses weren't needed to break down the door. Instead, Robinson's seventh minute opener followed a slick passage of play with Josh Cullen involved initially and James McClean - who retained his place ahead of fit again Enda Stevens - showing good feet to collect and set up for Robinson for a left footer that he arrowed into the top corner from distance to prompt an avalanche of gags about shots in the arm, goal injections and whatever you're having yourself.

The double jab material came six minutes before the break, when he collected a Daryl Horgan pass and steered a right footer goalwards with netminder Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev failing to cover himself in glory.

Rotation between Robinson and Adam Idah was a feature of the opening 45, even though on-field shouts indicated that Horgan, who had replaced Aaron Connolly in the side, was getting the blame for instances where the ball wasn't sticking and Azerbaijan were able to build from deeper.

He was replaced at the interval by Jamie McGrath, a better option in terms of linking midfield and attack who was also more assured in control on a tricky pitch.

He was involved in a bright resumption where, in reality, all suspense should have been removed from proceedings. McClean, Robinson and Duffy all had chances to extend the lead, the latter heading wide from close range after being able to advance in general play.

This left Ireland in the theoretically dangerous two goal lead, with pre-match doubt Idah replaced by the pace of Chiedozie Ogbene on the hour mark.

The African-born player was subject to jeers that painted an unflattering picture of the Azeri world view.

Di Biasi rolled his dice in an attempt to inspire a comeback, but it was low grade fare although there was a warning shot for Ireland when Bazunu was called into action to push a Gara Garayev thunderbolt against the bar.

VAR got in on the act too when the ball came off Doherty's hand in the box but the referee stood over his original decision around the player's intentions.

For Kenny there would be no hard luck story here, no twist of fate and the only late drama was Ogbene adding a first for his country with a header that crawled over the line past Magomedaliyev who undid the good work of saves that had denied Robinson and Duffy.

The big Irish defender dusted himself down to make a goal line clearance at the death, with Ireland able to bring home a clean sheet to go with the points. A happy flight will make for a welcome change after an eventful 13 months.