Callum Robinson’s brace had the feel of a timely inoculation against the grim contagion of negativity

Roy Curtis

Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with team-mates Matt Doherty, left, and Adam Idah during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with team-mates Matt Doherty, left, and Adam Idah during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

IF CALLUM Robinson remains stubbornly unvaccinated, Stephen Kenny was relieved to accept the 26-year-old’s urgently required booster shot against ridicule.

Robinson’s brace of stunning incisions had the feel of a timely inoculation against the grim contagion of negativity threatening to engulf Ireland’s troubled capo.

Anything less than victory against the world’s 117th ranked nation and the critical commentary would have assumed the dimensions of a living thing, a virus thirsty for blood, an omnivore chewing up and devouring Kenny’s credibility.

