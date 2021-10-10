IF CALLUM Robinson remains stubbornly unvaccinated, Stephen Kenny was relieved to accept the 26-year-old’s urgently required booster shot against ridicule.

Robinson’s brace of stunning incisions had the feel of a timely inoculation against the grim contagion of negativity threatening to engulf Ireland’s troubled capo.

Anything less than victory against the world’s 117th ranked nation and the critical commentary would have assumed the dimensions of a living thing, a virus thirsty for blood, an omnivore chewing up and devouring Kenny’s credibility.

This dribble of relief may fortify him and offer immunity, at least until Ronaldo calls to the Aviva a month hence.

Richard Dunne, among the nation’s most accomplished old soldiers, made no apologies on yesterday’s pages of the Irish Independent for spelling out Kenny’s need to prove himself a figure capable of sharing a winning psychology.

“You can’t keep saying that the team is making progress if that team is not winning; the only way you will see progress is by winning games, understanding the importance of winning games. It’s after you win games that you can talk about performances.

“With no wins in 12 competitive game there is no mercy, no breathing space, no room for a ‘great performance’ in Baku. Victory is the only acceptable outcome, and the same goes for Luxembourg away next month.”

The message was spelt out as loudly as a 20-storey Times Square billboard: Win or bust.

Anything less and Baku would have been reimagined as a landscape of ruin for Kenny’s tenability.

Robinson’s two long-range goals – the first a study in beauty, the second a portrait in good fortune and lower caste goalkeeping – rescued the manager from the junkyard car crusher closing in around him.

For all his defiance, all his romantic talk of planning for a tournament for which he is not contracted, Kenny required this result as a drowning man seeks a life raft.

Robinson’s twin moments of alchemy rerouted those vultures wheeling in over the Caspian Sea.

It offered a reminder of the West Brom player’s talismanic skills, a rebuke to the notion that Ireland are without players who can seize a contest and bend it to their will.

And it increased the frustration that the player’s intransigent vaccination views denied Kenny the service of one of his few authentic game-changers for last month’s trilogy of fixtures.

Few of the stars from any era could have delivered the gorgeous 20-yard strike that set Ireland on the road to hope.

If there was good fortune in his second strike, it is equally true that he unveiled the ambition to pursue the kill-shot.

Of course, it would be absurdist to present this as some kind of liberation day from the shackles of incompetence.

Ireland merely secured a result that any appraisal of the teams’ relative strengths would insist was a minimum requirement. But still, it mattered.

Beneath the towering walls of Baku’s futuristic, sparsely-populated Olympic Stadium, the recent Celtic tapestry of helplessness and hopelessness was replaced with the unfurling of an infinitely more upbeat weave.

There has been little evidence over the last year that Kenny can lead Ireland to the place where two rivers meet – a meeting of the waters where ambition and achievement intersect.

Is this first competitive victory sufficient to hit the mute button on a fraught debate?

Opinion on Kenny’s suitability for the role has become increasingly polarised, entrenched, toxic and, on more than one occasion, devoid of rational or adult thought.

His advocates, many imbued with religious fervour and missionary zeal, some quick to lash out at any who dare to offer a contrary perspective, continue to present the unsustainable view that results should be set to one side.

Their overblown thesis about an aesthetic revolution unravels when Ireland are undone by Luxembourg and, as they were in Dublin five weeks ago, last night’s opponents.

Agnostics wonder if any predecessor could have survived writing off an entire campaign before a ball was kicked – as Kenny admitted to last month – or carrying a winless record of 12 competitive games into this contest?

Steve Staunton, a distinguished 102-cap centurion as a player who became the punchline for a succession of cruel jokes during his 21-month spell as manager, saw his reign euthanised after 17 games, the mark Kenny reached here.

Yet, for all the derision – one newspaper sending a man in a muppet costume to Irish training – Staunton delivered six victories, taking accomplished scalps in Sweden and Denmark, Wales and Slovakia.

Two months on from hammering the Danes by four goals in Aarhus, Staunton was holding an envelope containing his P45.

So perspective is required: This was Azerbaijan. And Staunton’s win rate of 35 per cent dwarfs Kenny’s still dismal and unprecedented 11.77 per cent.

But as was said prior to kick-off, rarely has a dead rubber qualifying fixture been freighted with such importance.

Ireland’s World Cup heartbeat flatlined long ago, and there was a growing feeling – even in FAI circles, where qualification failures are a financial hit a cash strapped Association can ill-afford – that the Kenny era might have to follow suit if he bombed out in Baku.

He was mining not just for credibility, he was making a last stand for his future.

Another routine cruelty, all those setbacks bleeding together, and it might have been time for a lone bugler to sound the Last Post.

Instead there was a different soundtrack among the small pocket of Irish supporters who made the 3,000-mile eastward trek.

It was a song that celebrated a vaccination against hopelessness: Here’s to you, Mister Robinson.