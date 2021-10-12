Callum Robinson: 'We won 4-0 tonight and 3-0 the other night, what more do you want?'

Republic of Ireland's Callum Robinson (right) celebrates his hat-trick with the match ball after the final whistle. Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Callum Robinson nabbed the first Irish hat-trick since Robbie Keane in 2014 as the revived Irish “CR7” immediately eyed up next month’s mouth-watering visit of the original to Dublin.

After scoring five goals in two matches, Robinson celebrated Ireland’s first home win under manager Stephen Kenny and immediately declared that he wanted more as Ronaldo, who also scored a hat-trick on Tuesday night, prepares to visit the Aviva in November.

"I’m happy to get the award,” said Robinson, who went from being vilified for his decision not to get vaccinated to being hailed by 25,000 Irish fans after a 4-0 rout of hapless Qatar.

"I can say I’m ready to follow someone like Robbie Keane but what a hell of player he was, it’s a hell of an achievement to be named alongside someone like him.

"I’ve got a long way to go, I’ll keep working hard and hopefully keep scoring goals.

"It’s been a crazy week for me but I’m happy to finish off with a few goals and nice to win with a few goals in front of all the fans. It was a great night.

"My team-mates have been there for me all week with what went on in the press and stuff. We stick together and I’d do the same.

“You can see how I was playing, nothing was in my head and I just wanted to get the results. I was buzzing to get two the other night and had chances to get a hat-trick. So obviously I was optimistic to get a hat-trick tonight and I got that ball.

“I said to Jeff Hendrick after the third goal I hoped he’d see my run. He’s back in the team for the last few matches and he has so much ability, the quality of that weight of pass made me over the moon.”

Robinson insisted tonight’s display validated the aims of manager Stephen Kenny, whose future has yet to be rubber-stamped by FAI bosses.

“You can see the way we’re playing, the results were going to come. Qatar are a quality team, we won 4-0 tonight and 3-0 the other night, what more can you ask for?”

Meanwhile, captain Shane Duffy scored a trademark header to draw level with hat-trick hero Robinson on six Irish goals but was more pleased with the sustained performance level as Ireland notched successive, high-scoring victories for the first time in eight years.

“It was a really good week, all the hard work paid off, we were totally dominant from start to finish and it capped off a good week.

“I was disappointed on Saturday to miss my chance so I’m happy I found the bottom of the net tonight, I always know I’ll get one or two chances.

“I used Chiedozie Ogbene to block the man on Saturday so he helped me out tonight.”

And now Duffy, whose professional revival mirrors that of his Irish team, has challenged his buoyant team-mates to maintain their level of performance as they seek to avenge defeats against Luxembourg and Portugal.

“We’ve come through a lot in the last 18 month with this team, everyone can see we’re building. “We’ve had two results this week, we’re enjoying it and pleasing to see the work, especially from a manager who has taken stick, to see the performances and results go together.

“That is the standard now ahead of next month. We’re gelling as a squad, knowing each other better. “We’ve set the bar now. We’ve played well against Serbia and Portugal but didn’t get results. We need to keep adding results to performances.”