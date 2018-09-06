Sport International Soccer

Callum Robinson to make his full international debut as Martin O'Neill names his starting XI for Wales clash

Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland arrives to the stadium prior to the UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Preston attacker Callum Robinson has been handed his full international debut by Martin O'Neill in tonight's Nations League clash with Wales in Cardiff.

O'Neill appears to have gone with a 3-5-2 formation with Robinson lining up alongside 34-year-old Jon Walters up front.

Darren Randolph is in goal with Ciaran Clark, Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman ahead of him. Cyrus Christie and Stephen Ward are on the flanks with Callum O'Dowda, Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick in central midfield.

Among those missing are James McClean, who scored the Republic's World Cup winner against Wales last October, and Harry Arter and Declan Rice, who had both made themselves unavailable.

Ryan Giggs has given 17-year-old Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu a chance to impress in a side that also includes Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

Bournemouth youngster David Brooks also start, while Brentford’s Chris Mepham is preferred to James Chester at centre-back.

