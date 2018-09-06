Preston attacker Callum Robinson has been handed his full international debut by Martin O'Neill in tonight's Nations League clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Preston attacker Callum Robinson has been handed his full international debut by Martin O'Neill in tonight's Nations League clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Callum Robinson to make his full international debut as Martin O'Neill names his starting XI for Wales clash

O'Neill appears to have gone with a 3-5-2 formation with Robinson lining up alongside 34-year-old Jon Walters up front.

Darren Randolph is in goal with Ciaran Clark, Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman ahead of him. Cyrus Christie and Stephen Ward are on the flanks with Callum O'Dowda, Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick in central midfield.

Among those missing are James McClean, who scored the Republic's World Cup winner against Wales last October, and Harry Arter and Declan Rice, who had both made themselves unavailable.

Read more: UEFA Nations League LIVE: Can depleted Ireland get a result against Gareth Bale's Wales?

Ryan Giggs has given 17-year-old Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu a chance to impress in a side that also includes Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

Bournemouth youngster David Brooks also start, while Brentford’s Chris Mepham is preferred to James Chester at centre-back.

BREAKING: Martin O'Neill has named his team to face Wales with Callum Robinson set to make his international debut! #COYBIG #WALIRL pic.twitter.com/KSiycMb4Y3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 6, 2018

Ireland XI: (possibly a 3-5-2 but we will see) - Randolph, Coleman, Duffy, Clark; Christie, Hourihane, Hendrick, O’Dowda, Ward; Robinson, Walters pic.twitter.com/qig7c49ELI — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) September 6, 2018

Online Editors