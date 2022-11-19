Callum Robinson says Ireland need Malta result ‘to go into March in a positive frame of mind’

Callum Robinson, left, and Chiedozie Ogbene after conceeding the second goal during the Norway loss at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland forward Callum Robinson admits ‘quite a lot’ of lessons need to be learned from Thursday’s home defeat to Norway, following a worryingly flat display from Stephen Kenny’s side.

Robinson was named alongside Michael Obafemi for the first time, but the front two struggled to impact the game and badly lacked a cutting edge in the final third. When faced with Norway’s low block, old habits crept into Ireland’s play, who were undone by two Martin Odegaard set pieces in an uninspiring final home game of 2022.

Stephen Kenny accepted the forward duo had not performed as well as he hoped, and Robinson says Ireland must do better when coming up against compact defences in the future, after also struggling against Armenia and Lithuania of this year.

“It’s tough when they sit in and you have to find something out of the blue to get that goal,” said Robinson, as Ohi Omoijuanfo’s 85th minute winner cancelled out Alan Browne’s fine leveller.

“In the past we have struggled, we need to keep working hard as a group when there is a low block. In the first half, we weren’t good. We kept the ball in the back quite well, but it got to a point where it wasn’t effective in the final third, and obviously they are the positions it’s going to hurt Norway. We (Robinson and Obafemi) have got to play together a lot more for it to work. He is quick and strong and I’m more into feet and (playing) in pockets.

“If you’ve got a low block, it’s tough to break down and you can see that. You could see we were getting the ball out to Callum (O’Dowda). He had a good game, but it’s hard to break through when there are so many bodies. It was not the result we wanted and there is quite a lot we need to learn from the game.”

Attention now turns to tomorrow’s friendly against Malta, which is now a must-win for Kenny’s side, whose next outing is a home date with France as Euro 2024 qualifying begins next March.

“Malta is important, because when March comes around we have a massive game,” added Robinson.

“You don’t want to go into them (March qualifiers) with a loss against Norway, and not getting a result in Malta. We know it’s going to be tough again. Hopefully we can get the win out there and go into March in a positive frame of mind.”

18-year-old Evan Ferguson made his senior debut against Norway with a late cameo, and although it was a night to forget for the 41,000 strong crowd at the Aviva, Robinson says he has been impressed by the former Bohemians striker this week.

“I don’t think we have got a striker like him,” said the Cardiff City forward.

“It’s another weapon for us. It’s his first camp, he’s such a young lad. He has a bright future and has fitted in well. He’s got a way to go. There is no pressure. So many young players that have come into the senior team in the last couple of years. We have a good group of lads here who will take on young players and welcome them. They have all flourished in the team, and credit to the senior players that do that.”