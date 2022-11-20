Callum Robinson saves Ireland’s blushes in dour victory over Malta

With seven defeats in their previous seven encounters with the Republic of Ireland, Malta have been hospitable to Irish teams over the years and their generosity gifted a sub-par Boys In Green a 1-0 win in the final game of a testing year.

Ireland were finding it hard to break down a Maltese side, ranked as the sixth-worst national team in Europe, with little creativity and no chances of note until a dreadful error by midfidler Matthew Guillaumier gave Callum Robinson a gift which he could not waste and he profited to score his eighth international goal, securing for Stephen Kenny the eighth win of his 30-game tenure as Ireland boss.

Aside from that, Ireland had only one decent attempt on goal, a late effort from sub Callum O'Dowda which hit the post, on a night when Mark Sykes made history by becoming the first Belfast native to play for the Republic since 1946. Kenny will be relieved to come away from Malta with the win and clean sheet as he now plans his scouting mission in Qatar and tries to work out a way to combat World Cup teams France and Holland in next year's Euro qualifiers.

There was a relatively decent start from the team in green, Robinson latching onto a ball from Matt Doherty and then a shot that was deflected out for a corner. But, in a hint of what was to come and the quality of Ireland's dead ball situations, the delivery was poor.

Malta decided to take the initiative and grew into the game. On 12 minutes a good move set up English-based forward Jodi Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher was needed to save. Soon after that there was a similar moment. Malta went on the attack and a shot from Paul Mbong was off-target and not enough to trouble Kelleher, while Malta suffered a blow just after that when midfielder Bjorn Christensen was forced off with an injury.

Ireland lacked ideas and conviction in the final pass. On 22 minutes there was good build-up play from Robinson but his ball in to Chiedozie Ogbene was cleared by the defence, while a Jamie McGrath free kick on the half-hour mark went straight to veteran keeper Henry Bonello.

It took until the 43rd minute for the away side to come up with something else, the ball played out to Doherty and he tried to play in Alan Browne but the move petered out into nothing.

Two minutes after the restart Malta posed a threat. A ball out of defence was knocked on for the advancing Dunstan Vella and Nathan Collins was forced into a foul which earned him a yellow card and a free for Malta, which, in keeping with the overall tone of the game, they just wasted. Malta then gifted Ireland a free kick on 52 minutes for a foul just outside the box but McGrath's effort went right into the defensive wall and out for a corner.

It was going to take either a moment of genius or an awful error to open things up and the game had the latter on 54 minutes. Malta, unsure what to do with the ball in their own half with a couple of unconvincing passes, delivered an awful pass back from Matthew Guillaumier to present a chance to Robinson, which he duly took advantage of to score his eighth international goal.

Sub Steve Pisani broke free on 67 minutes, concentration dipping after both teams made changes, but Kelleher was equal to the task and he made a save.

Kenny looked to his senior players to come off the bench and add steel to preserve the lead and ensure the win, more caps for O'Dowda and Jeff Hendrick while 18-year-old Evan Ferguson came on for Ogbene with 13 minutes left.

Malta had possession in that final phase of a dismal game but did nothing with it while Ireland did create one chance of their own, a burst down the left from O'Dowda and shot which came off the upright.

In injury time the subs combined, a run down the right wing from debutant Sykes who sent in a decent cross for Ferguson, but the teen was denied a dream goal as his marker put in a block as Malta were beaten yet again by an Ireland side who will be glad to see the back of 2022.

MALTA - Bonello; J Borg, Pepe, Apap (Shaw 73); Mbong, Guillaumier, Kristensen (Vella 20, Pisani 52), Teuma (Nkowo 88), Camenzuli; Jones (Gambin 66), Satariano (Montobello 73).

IRELAND - Kelleher; Egan, Collins, Coleman; Doherty, McGrath, Cullen, Browne (O'Dowda 66), McClean (Hendrick 66); Robinson (Sykes 85), Ogbene (Ferguson 77).

REF - C Theoli (Cyprus)