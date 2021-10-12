Ireland's Callum Robinson (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Donall Farmer/PA Wire

Stephen Kenny didn't treat this like a meaningful friendly and that could prove very meaningful when the FAI board sit down to consider his future next month.

There's a certain mood that hangs over an international set-up when it is nearing the end of the road, and there wasn't a trace of it in Dublin 4 as a sold out crowd lapped up a night's work that fuels the argument there's much more to come from Ireland under this management.

Of course, it would be daft to carried away in any euphoria created by a friendly game, and a Qatari side ranked 43rd in the world with decent results on their CV looked like a poor outfit here.

But Ireland have a habit of making teams look better than they are - it happened under Kenny's watch against Azerbaijan last month - and the assertive showing here indicated that this team is evolving from experience. Seven goals without reply in the October window certainly makes a strong case for that.

A home win was a box that Kenny needed to tick, and he's tried a variety of combinations to go in search of it. His approach here was to go with a version of the set-up that finished so strongly in Baku on Saturday.

The youthful trio of Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott struggled against Azerbaijan, but the combination of Callum Robinson as a central striker with the licence to drop deep with the pace of Chiedozie Ogbene to his right and the awareness of the classy Jamie McGrath to his left was a potent.

Ireland had 60 percent possession across the game but there was more variety to their attacking play and it showed.

Robinson spoke on Saturday about the freedom given to him by the manager and that was in clear from the outset here. He was able to drift out to the left touchline and collect a short throw while Shane Duffy meandered forward from the centre of the back three to distract Qatari defenders.

He wasn't needed, with Robinson executing quick one twos with McGrath and Hourihane before unleashing a right footer that looped over Meshaal Barsham with the help of a wicked deflection. When your luck's in and all of that.

Robinson wasn't finished there. The second goal was in keeping with another theme of the half with the intelligent McGrath to the fore. He consistently took up clever positions on the left side, while also showing a willingness to drop deep into the middle and spread play with his movement and weight of passing a feature of the game.

The St Mirren player even got back to make a vital defensive block before the interval, highlighting how his attributes can suit a system which can leave the midfield pair exposed.

On this occasion, it was Qatar's shape that was stretched with McGrath slipping into space just inside the box and drawing a lazy foul from Karim Boudiaf that summed up their early application. McGrath is an excellent penalty kick taker but had to defer to Robinson who finished with confidence.

The crowd roared their approval. In a stress laden year for Kenny, this was welcome relaxation. Caoimhin Kelleher's first touch of the ball came after Robinson's brace and when Qatar did break, Ireland mopped things up.

Shane Duffy's confidence was plain to see and a perfectly timed last ditch Andrew Omobamidele tackle won acclaim. Matt Doherty was excellent again but it was actually his misguided attempt at a dummy that helped create Qatar's best opportunity which Duffy ushered to safety.

They weren't big moments, though, and Ireland came closest to a third when Ogbene struck the bar.

Ireland stepped things up from the restart to kill the contest off by the hour mark.

The third goal had a bit of everything with the roaming Robinson to the fore again, the 26-year-old building a passage from just inside the Irish half on the left and then popping up several passes later on the right side of the box to collect a perfect Jeff Hendrick through ball and convert with style - the first Irish hat-trick since Robbie Keane's efforts against Gibraltar in 2014. Hendrick was enjoying the liberation of this examination.

Number four was from an old school route, yet it was more short and sharp passing that culminated with the corner that was delivered by Conor Hourihane and dispatched by the towering presence of Duffy who atoned for some uncharacteristic misses from that range in Baku.

All Kenny had to worry about then was getting the subs right and there were warm ovations for Ogbene, Duffy and Robinson to keep the good vibes flowing. Nathan Collins came in for a debut, and his underage colleagues Jason Knight and Parrott were also drafted in for a lengthy taste of the action.

The collective efforts were heralded at full-time by a crowd who sang Kenny’s name and look to have no appetite for regime change.