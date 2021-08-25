Callum Robinson a major doubt for Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers after testing positive for Covid-19

CALLUM Robinson is almost certain to miss Ireland's World Cup qualifiers next week as West Brom confirmed that the striker was out of their squad for Wednesday's League Cup tie against Arsenal after he contracted Covid-19.

Kenny names his squad on Thursday for the three-game series in the World Cup qualifiers, first up a test away to Portugal next Wednesday. The Ireland boss is already set to be without Enda Stevens and Jason Knight due to injury while there are serious doubts over the fitness of Callum O'Dowda and Chiedozie Ogbene. Alan Browne has also been sidelined at Preston as he was a close contact of a Covid case.

Robinson is a favourite of Kenny and was expected to start in an attacking role but his participation, at the very least for the Portugal game, is now in question.

"The gaffer has confirmed David Button and Callum Robinson miss out on tonight’s game having contracted COVID-19. Both players will complete a period of self-isolation at home," West Brom said in a twitter post on Wednesday just before the Arsenal game.

West Brom did not confirm when Robinson tested positive or how long his isolation period was for but a new case of Covid for a senior player is bad news for the Ireland boss.