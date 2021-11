CALLUM O'Dowda is a late call-up to the Ireland squad for World Cup tests against Portugal and Luxembourg as Cardiff City striker James Collins misses out.

The Irish panel assembled in Dublin on Monday and it was a clean bill of health, apart from Collins. He had been sidelined of late with a hand injury, which required screws being inserted into his thumb, and he was not even on the bench for their weekend league game so he has withdrawn.

That has opened the door for O'Dowda to get the call, the Bristol City man unable to feature for Kenny of late due to injury as his last cap was in the Nations League defeat away to Wales 12 months ago.